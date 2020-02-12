LOS ANGELES – Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were buried in a cemetery near the family’s Newport Beach home on Friday, death certificates.

According to its website, the Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar offers careful landscaping, open courtyards and fountains that “express the joy of life”. The actor John Wayne, who died in 1979, is also buried there.

The Bryants and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26th. The retired basketball superstar, his daughter, and the other victims will be honored at a public memorial at Staples Center on Monday, February 24, where Bryant played for most of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The date 2/24 corresponds to the No. 24 jersey that he wore and the No. 2 jersey that Gianna was wearing, whose team was coached by her father.

It is not yet known what caused the helicopter crash that brought the Bryants and the others to a youth basketball tournament.

A report from the National Transportation Safety Board, released last week, found that there was no sign of engine failure due to the debris recovered from the Calabasas crash site northwest of Los Angeles. The pilot, Ara Zobayan, was apparently trying to navigate the helicopter out of blinding clouds as he turned and fell into the mountainside.

The death certificates state that the Bryants died of blunt trauma. Bryant’s profession is listed as an author, producer, and athlete, while Gianna is listed as a “trainer and student.”

At a public memorial on Monday, several thousand people mourned three of the other victims: Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, Gianna’s teammate.

The crash also killed Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach the teenage girls’ basketball team, as well as Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, another Gianna teammate, and pilot Zobayan.