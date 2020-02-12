LOS ANGELES, USA – Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried in a private ceremony near their family home in Newport Beach, California last week.

A death certificate for the basketball legend that was killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on January 26 with his daughter and seven others says he was buried in Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar last Friday, US reports Media.

A memorial service for Bryant and Gianna is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, which will seat 20,000 people.

The center, also home to the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL and a venue for concerts and events such as the recent Grammy Awards, has hosted memorials for recording artists Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle.

Byrant’s wife Vanessa went to Instagram on Monday to express her sadness and said, “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone.”

“It’s like trying to process that Kobe is gone, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me,” she added.

“It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my little girl doesn’t have this opportunity ?! I am so crazy. You had so much life to live. Then I realize that I have to be strong and have to be there for my three daughters. “

Bryant had a legendary 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

