Kobe Bryant, a worldwide icon of the National Basketball Association, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. He was 41 years old.

Profile of a sports legend

After high school, Bryant was the 13th choice of the 1996 draft, chosen by Charlotte, which exchanged its rights to the Los Angeles Lakers for the Center Vlade Divac.

He spent the next 20 seasons in Los Angeles before retiring after the 2015/16 season. Bryant won five NBA championships for the Lakers and received a number of awards. In 2007/08 he was the most valuable player in the NBA, a 15-time All-NBA member, 18-time All-Star and 12-time All-Defensive team member.

He was nominated twice for the NBA final and four times for the all-star game MVP.

Bryant played 1,346 career games and was eliminated as the third leading scorer in NBA history with 33,643 points. His father Joe also played in the NBA.

On Saturday night, Lakers star LeBron James overtook him on the all-time list when he scored 29 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bryant is on the all-time list behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and James.

James had told NBA.com after the game: “I’m just happy to be in a conversation with Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest people who have ever played.” I respect my brother very much. “That was the last tweet on Bryant’s personal account.

He won Olympic gold medals for the United States in 2008 and 2012 and is one of the candidates for inclusion in the Naismith Baskeball Hall of Fame this year.

The Lakers retired both Bryant kit numbers – eight and 24 – in December 2017 when franchise president Magic Johnson said, “We are here to celebrate the greatest person who has ever worn purple and gold.”

Sports stars from around the world quickly recognized Bryant on their Twitter accounts. Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said: “We miss you already, Kobe”, while retired NBA star Dwyane Wade wrote: “No, please, no, please, no!”. Irish rugby player Simon Zebo also wrote: “RIP G.O.A.T #Kobe”. Former GAA footballer of the year, Kieran Donaghy, also tweeted: “Devastating news.”

In 2018, he won an Oscar for the best short film for Dear Basketball, based on a poem he wrote about retiring from the game.

Bryant and his wife Vanessa have four daughters: Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and Capri, who were born in June 2019.

