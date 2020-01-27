advertisement

A random one-on-one interview with Kobe Bryant in the middle of the night changed a reporter’s perspective on how he dealt with topics.

The day he celebrated his 30th birthday, Kobe Bryant gave me a gift.

If it seemed surreal then, it seems twice today, with the world in shock at the loss of this man.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. Although I thanked him for his kindness the night we met, I couldn’t know everything I needed to thank him for.

I was Mr. Nobody, do you understand?

He was Kobe Bryant, the star of the stars at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

And all I wanted from him was an exclusive interview.

At 2 a.m.

Yes, this interview really took place in a dark and deserted arena in the middle of nowhere in China. I came out with quotes for a story about Kobe’s tremendous popularity in China that left the other supposed stars on this dream team speechless.

I also found out how humble Kobe Bryant was. If you stumbled across this sentence and linked Kobe and humility, you may not be alone, I don’t know.

Here’s what I know: The United States’ 101:81 victory over defending champion Argentina served as the backdrop, bringing the Americans to a gold medal game that they would also win. Oddly, the game between the United States and Argentina started at 10 p.m. Local time, the end of a day I attended three events that were unexploded ordnance. I hadn’t written a word all day. The basketball game was my last hope.

For the first few seconds, Kobe drove down the alley, jumped, and noticed that he had no shot. So Kobe did what Kobe does. It hung in the air so long that the guy who guarded it succumbed to gravity. Kobe threw himself into the basket. The store went crazy and I knew it was time to take advantage of an idea I had in my back pocket: Kobe’s crazy popularity with the Chinese.

I watched the game with Craig Basketball, spokesman for USA Basketball, who was on board with the idea and fed me with background information. At the end of the game, I went into the “mixed zone” where reporters can ask players questions when entering the locker room.

Jason Kidd said Kobe’s popularity was Elvis and Michael Jackson in one.

Chris Paul said: “Everyone on our team probably thought we were someone until we got over here. Kobe is incredible. NBA’s MVP this year, but it’s by no means bigger in the U.S. than here in China. “

Dwyane Wade said that he loved how Kobe gave him comparative anonymity, and LeBron James said, “Kobe is the number 1 athlete out here. It’s incredible. Beyond basketball. I think people are starting to recognize his personality. “

I wasn’t prepared for what I wanted to learn about Kobe’s personality. I had the impression that Kobe could be one of the more difficult topics for anyone with a notepad and pen. This is understandable when he arrives a few years after allegations of rape that eventually ended the charges.

Eventually, this mixed zone emptied. In fact, the entire arena did so, except for me, Miller and Kobe, who were nowhere in sight. With a long face, Miller informed me that Kobe had been selected for random drug testing and was having trouble producing a sample.

The healthy sweat that Kobe had broken during the game was comparable to that I had broken while waiting.

I had no doubt that Kobe would blow my mind when Kobe finally showed up and Miller whispered what Mr. Nobody was there for.

But he didn’t blow me away. He not only spoke to me, he was friendly, committed and humble until I stopped him and noticed how overwhelmed he looked to the fans.

“We had a big storm one night,” he told me. “It was raining and the bus left our hotel to come here for the game. Outside there are still people with Kobe signs and posters. No ponchos. Just chase after the bus.”

“And then my teammates noticed that it was quite different.”

I asked him to explain it.

“I have no idea,” he said. “I was always very popular here, but this summer in particular was something I cannot explain.”

It wasn’t just the fans. American gymnast Alicia Sacramone excitedly texted friends to let them know that she had just seen Kobe. “Leave me alone,” came the answers. It was in the middle of the night.

Kobe was also the subject of a text by the American sprinter Tyson Gay.

“Kobe asked about my leg!” Gay, who suffered a thigh injury, informed his mother.

The game between the United States and Argentina took place on August 22, 2008, but my audience with Kobe took place in the early morning of August 23 – his 30th birthday.

The gift he gave me: don’t get too involved with other people’s reputations, innuendos and opinions. How people treat you – especially when they don’t have to – should be your lasting impression of them.

And so hours passed when I heard about Kobe’s Sunday afternoon before it occurred to me that we had lost one of the greatest basketball talents of all time.

I couldn’t stop thinking about the loss of the man’s Kobe Bryant.

