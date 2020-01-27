advertisement

The death of Kobe Bryant hit the basketball world like a Thursday of Thursday. We still don’t know exactly what happened, but some details still remain to be known: Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were in his helicopter when he was near Calabas, about 30 minutes from LA, crashed.

According to ESPN, the helicopter flew at 185 mph and fell at 45 mph. The pilot had asked permission to climb because of heavy fog and then suddenly fell.

Witness Colin Storm said that “(I) t was very foggy so we couldn’t see anything. But then we heard a stutter and then a boom.”

This indicates a mechanical problem, but we have to wait for the investigation to finish.

A later report, however, indicates that the pilot flew too low and simply ran into the slope in a so-called CFIT (Controlled Flight In Terrain).

What we know is the impact this has had on so many people.

We live in a time of cynicism and alienation. There is very little that holds us together. We tend to leave with each group we identify with and curse the rest. This is partly due to social media and the like, but whatever it is, here we are. Very little connects us.

Well, this has brought together many people in grief and grief, especially people who came of age after Michael Jordan retired.

Why?

Because those who saw Jordan and his invincible will to win believed that no one could ever keep up, let alone exceed his accomplishments.

Bryant is closer than anyone before. His will was as powerful as the Jordan. He became an enormous offensive artist and ultimately an outstanding defender. At his last Olympics, Bryant offered to be a stopper because he thought he could do the best. And he was brilliant in the role.

Obviously, it was complicated and flawed. Early on in his career, his teammates found him distant and distant. But when you look at your life, it’s not difficult to understand. He grew up mostly in Italy – the Italians will tell you that he really understands the culture.

He came to the USA as a teenager and felt isolated despite his profound athletic talent. People don’t think guys like him don’t fit, but he really didn’t for a long time.

And coming to LA as an 18-year-old who was American, but Italy probably understood better where he grew up, it must have been difficult.

Not that he ever allowed it. He was just working. You get the feeling that his early years in the league were somewhat painful and it’s not uncommon for beginners who come straight from high school. Not only did Kevin Garnett grapple with Christian Laettner’s demanding personality when he came to the Timberwolves, he also had to stay mostly when the team went out because he wasn’t old enough to go to bars. At some point he spoke of playing video games in hotel rooms on road trips alone. It cannot be easy, let alone for a child who has not really grown up in culture.

Over time, people began to understand Bryant better and the Lakers began to band together around him. His relentless work ethic gained immense respect in the league and his teammates became more accommodating when he turned out to be a leader who was occasionally unscrupulous but always reliable.

When LA traded for Shaquille O’Neal, the Lakers seemed ready for one of the great dynasties of all time. However, the two stars didn’t get on, at least in part because Bryant felt that O’Neal wasn’t working as hard as he did.

And he was right too.

If you look at young O’Neal, like here, He was relatively slim and in good shape. And nobody could touch him. But he got a lot bigger and slower in the league, and it cost him.

If he’d worked as hard as Bryant, they might have won enough titles to keep up with Bill Russell’s Celtics. It’s a shame that they didn’t understand each other as teammates.

Then there was the allegation of rape.

When he was staying in a Colorado hotel, he encountered a 19-year-old employee who later filed rape lawsuits, accusing him of choking her during the act and warning her later not to tell anyone about the encounter.

The charge was eventually dropped when the woman decided not to testify, but in a civil lawsuit, Bryant had to apologize and said the following:

“Although I really believe that this encounter was mutually acceptable, I am now realizing that she did not see the incident and see how I did it.

“After months of reviewing the discovery, listening to her lawyer, and even her personal testimony, I now understand how she feels she disagrees with this encounter.”

It is difficult to dismiss or overlook.

However, Bryant largely managed to get past it, and his reputation was more or less restored, though this was never forgotten and should not be.

We should also consider the possibility that he has truly regretted what happened in Colorado. We don’t say we know about it, just that we should consider the possibility that Bryant did something terrible and it ultimately changed him positively. He could never undo it, but he could become a better man because it made him painfully look at himself and what he had done.

We would like to believe that.

The Kobe we saw in later years was still violent, still had the Black Mamba mentality, but it seemed gentler. Life with his wife and growing family of daughters may have helped him see his situation with the young woman in Colorado in a completely different light. How could he not do it with three daughters and lately with a fourth?

He was the only man in a house full of women and next to his wife he saw his daughters as infants and then as young women. You need to be deeply insensitive or morally flawed to not look back on your own life and transgressions and not see things you wish you could look at again. He was a devoted father and we are certain that when his daughters grew up he was concerned about their safety. It’s not a big leap from a fatherly concern for his own girls to the realization that the Colorado woman cried to her own father and was then thoughtful and regrettable.

We would also like to accept this.

At the end of his career, Bryant spoke of a desire to tell stories. He did well enough to win an Oscar for an animated film, but an online petition arose out of protest and related to his rape trial and urged that it be ignored.

However, he was and won.

He also enjoyed spending time with his family and appeared to be a good father and an improved husband.

It seems fair to say that Bryant, at least as a young man, had to deal with a lot of trouble. Who knows why and it is nobody’s business to know, but the young Kobe definitely seemed tense and often unhappy.

Apparently he got used to it and after basketball he seemed a much happier man. Many people who leave the game seem lost and insecure. In Bryant’s case, he wanted to tell stories and make a difference.

It is cruel enough that his wife and daughters lost him and Gianna. We cannot imagine what these girls will go through when they lose their father and sister, and we cannot imagine how much Vanessa feels about the loss of her husband and a clever and talented daughter.

But we can see the pain it has caused in people who respect and deeply admire Bryant.

Bill Russell expressed his grief. Phil Jackson called him a chosen one. In LA people spontaneously showed up at the Staple Center to mourn.

Even O’Neal, who hadn’t been with Bryant for a long time, made a statement saying that he loved him. Kobe also visited O’Neal’s son Shareef, who used to be with UCLA when he underwent heart surgery. One of the last things Bryant did in his life was texting Shareef early Sunday morning to see how he was doing.

Coach K also made a moving statement about Bryant.

It is easy to admire someone from afar, but it is impossible to know him. Millions of people admired Bryant and their feelings are obvious.

Look at the people who knew him best. It was never easy to get along with him. He obviously had some serious shortcomings and at least one violation that was devastating for everyone involved.

But the people who knew him best loved him the most. They saw pages of him that we never could and admired him very much.

What is his legacy? We’d say it’s a man who dared to get into high school from the NBA who had to mature in public but still managed to do it and who became one of the best basketball players in the game’s history.

His extrajudicial maturity may have been a bit bumpy and was not achieved without cost and pain for others, but in the end he seems to have made it. In the end, he seems to have become a devoted husband and a first-class father, a guy who conquered his demons just to tragically die young.

If this sounds familiar to you, you should do it. It is very close to John Lennon’s lifeline. Like Bryant, he was incredibly talented, yearning for fame and growing up in public with the Beatles.

Like Bryant, he had some emotional issues to deal with and eventually realized that fame was not all it was meant to be, and that it was imperfect in dealing with women.

And like Bryant, at the end of his short life (Lennon was killed at 40; Bryant was 41 when he died), he was a different person. Both found a certain level of serenity after the end of a frenzied career, and both lost their lives when they were just beginning to develop into better men.

Of all the suffering in this story, this is the worst for us. Bryant seemed to be growing in a way no one could have expected. Aside from his artistic endeavors, he was so happy that we don’t think he ever played basketball. Not that he didn’t enjoy the game – obviously he did – but the luck he got from his family and his own growth was a different kind of luck than he knew from the competition. Like Lennon, he couldn’t have understood it as a young man striving for fame and greatness, but in the end we think he did.

The trouble is that it cannot go on. The beauty, however, is that he got there. And after considering the rest of his legacy – the appearance of his youth’s coldness, the championships, Shaq’s feud, the accusations of selfishness – the trip brought him to a happiness he couldn’t imagine as a young man.

We would have liked to see what he would have done next and what Gianna could achieve in the game she had grown to love. Unfortunately, that won’t happen.

