Koalas, which are normally native to Australia, have been sighted all over New York City in the past few days. However, they are toy koalas designed to raise funds to help native arboreal herbivorous marsupials in Australia.

Screenshot from @koalasofnyc

The toys were held to the city’s landmarks – from Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park. They can even be seen on the news.

They have a label that explains the crisis in Australia, where bushfires have raged across the country for months and have reportedly killed a billion of the country’s unique wildlife (over half a billion animals die in New South Wales alone). ,

The Koala campaign – KoalasOfNYC on Instagram – was launched by an Australian media agency (Cummins & Partners) based in New York.

The tags contain a QR code that people can use to donate money to help.

The fundraiser was started by the Australian Wildlife Rescue Group WIRES. The CEO, Leanne Taylor, said: “Our employees, qualified experts and volunteers are currently working around the clock to ensure that as many local animals as possible receive the ongoing care, feed supplement and recreation they need.”

Central Park:

Brooklyn Bridge:

A campaign is now also underway to inform Australian residents that the best way to save koalas is to give them a bowl of water to lick instead of pouring water on their throats. Tragically, at least one koala – Arnie – died after being improperly given water by merciful Samaritans who tried to help.

Koalas usually get all the liquid they need when eating eucalyptus leaves (chewing gum) and don’t actually drink water. The risk for them to drink it from a bottle is that they can breathe in the water – which carries the risk of pneumonia once they are in the lungs.

Anna Heusler – whose heartbreaking and heartwarming video went viral below – joined Adelaide Koala Rescue as part of her admin team and says, “I have now learned that this is not the way to give water to a koala in a bowl the floor. It is better for your pursuit. It’s supposed to be flat – they drink from a bowl like a dog. But I didn’t know that. I know that now. “(The koala she saved is not the one who died.)

Posted by Animalia Wildlife Shelter on Sunday, January 12, 2020

