Knitting needles are furiously clicking around the world to create hundreds of protective bags and blankets for wild native wildlife made homeless by Australian fires that have destroyed many shrubs.

The Animal Rescue Craft Guild said Monday it has been whitewashed with offers of help after placing a call for volunteers to make stick wrappers, joey bags, bird nests, possible boxes, koala drawers and other snuggly homes for marsupials.

Donations to the volunteer-led group have come from as far away as the United States, Britain, Hong Kong, France and Germany.

“It’s going to go crazy,” Belinda Orellana, a founding member of the ward, told Reuters. “The response has been amazing.”

Wildfires across Australia in recent weeks have affected 8 million hectares of bush land, an area the size of Austria.

Some expert estimates put the number of animals, including pets and livestock, dead at half a billion, with hundreds of thousands potentially injured and displaced wildlife.

“It’s the poor little souls that survived where we come in,” Orellana said. “Our team creates and supplies items for rescue teams and carers across the country that take over and care for wildlife.”

Orellana said the ward supplied thousands of rescue groups across the country and demand was growing, adding that there was an urgent need for donations of clothes.

Originally formed a few months ago to make dog and cat beds and pound coats, the guild’s Facebook page has 75,000 members. Many of the craftsmen have crocheted, knitted and sewed a variety of items, including koala gloves for burnt paws and bags for “joey” baby kangaroos who lost their mothers.

Lara Mackay, a young volunteer living in New Zealand, has just made her first sticky joey bag, which she registered her cat to try at home.

“I’m planning to do as much as possible and I’m looking for fabric stores for donations of clothes to sew,” Mackay told Reuters.

In Singapore, Leslie Kok was working on her fourth joey bag and meeting with other volunteers to share materials and advice.

“I’m going to knit as long as the bag needs it,” Kok said.

Closer to the fires, Simone Watts in the Blue Mountains outside Sydney, saw the plea for help and decided to work pillow cases on bats or flying foxes.

“I looked at the list of what is most needed against my basic sewing ability and decided that I could contribute to the rod coils,” Watts said.

(Reporting by Jane Wardell and Nur-Azna Sanusi; Editing by Michael Perry)

