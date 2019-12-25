advertisement

Uncertainty, credit restrictions and the federal election had a negative impact on sellers in the Knox market in the first half of 2019.

However, conditions were more favorable in the second half of the year as the government remained unchanged and credit restrictions eased, fueling confidence in the return.

While prices rose over the course of the year, inventories remained low, local representatives reported.

“Buyers declined from May 2018 when stricter lending regulations came into force and prices fell,” said Brenton Wilson, director of Barry Plant Rowville.

“We saw sellers push back plans to list them, and it took until mid-2019.”

Harcourt’s Wantirna director Archie Mantsos said the market slowed down in the spring of 2018, when buyers and sellers paused and the market was waiting for the elections to provide certainty about real estate policy.

“But after the surveys, buyers found that the bottom of the market was over and they had to get in to buy,” said Mantsos.

Lower inventory and buyer numbers combined with falling prices also drove many real estate agents to leave the industry or switch agencies.

However, the market recovery started quickly from mid-2019, when the credit landscape eased and buyers returned.

“This rapid recovery has surprised sellers and the supply has not returned as quickly as demand,” said Wilson

“We had an average of three buyers competing for each house, and there was positive price growth for the first time in 12 to 18 months.”

According to Barry Plant Rowville, prices in Rowville and Lysterfield again peaked in the last quarter of 2017 and early 2018.

According to Mr. Mantsos, the market was only able to grow in the second half of 2019.

When buyers returned while inventories remained low, it caused a “superficial mini-boom and high price growth in a quarter,” he added.

Ray White Rowville also saw an increase in buyer and bidder numbers over the year.

“Inventories decreased 20 to 30 percent as vendors took time to gain confidence and enter the market,” said Ray White Rowville director Adam Sorrell.

The agency had a 100% final approval rate for its auctions during the year, with the objects being sold on the day or after the auction.

Its auction properties have been on the market for an average of 24 days, while private listings in the Knox suburbs could span up to 40 days, Sorrell said.

“In November, we saw sales prices 10 percent above the average residential price and auction properties sold 10 percent above the reserve on average,” said Sorrell.

A year that started with little confidence ended very positively for sellers and brokers as buyers faced increased competition and rising prices.

