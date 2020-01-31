advertisement

Nash Racela returns to PBA and is grateful for a few things that happened in Blackwater.

“It’s a gift to be back in the PBA,” he said on Friday afternoon, shortly after training the elite at the Aero Sports Center in Quezon City.

“But to make familiar faces play for me?” He asked. “It really helps.”

Racela was named Blackwater’s head coach in late November last year and joins a team that includes former Far Eastern U personalities led by Mac Belo.

Racela previously trained the Tamaraws and was an advisor to his brother and current head coach Olsen Racela.

“This is a new team with new pieces, so there is a lot more teaching, so progress is a bit slow,” he said.

“But it really helps that we have people I am familiar with.” That may explain why he is optimistic that his charges can improve their unforgettable 2-9 result in last season’s Philippine Cup.

