advertisement

Losing in cup competitions is a fact of life, but at Copa del Rey in recent seasons, every loss to Barça in a two-legged tie has always been reversed.

It is not a feeling we are used to.

Honestly, after what was a fantastic show away in San Mames, we didn’t deserve to do it in the new one-foot format.

advertisement

This was as good as the blueberries have been this season, and not even a tower can honestly look at those 90+ minutes and suggest that our hoodoo away has hit again.

A very heavy performance by the team tonight, and probably the best match of the season despite the elimination. Messi and Griezmann’s chances should have killed the match but Barça are on the right track. It’s a shame, but we move on.

– De Ara Torres (@dearatorres) February 6, 2020

Many yellow cards were regrettable, but some showed a strong pair of players who are often sorely lacking, while others were a pathetic attempt by the referee to make the game all about it.

Another night, the visitors would enter the semifinals.

Credit to young Unai Simon, a fantastic keeper who repelled everything that was thrown at him. Even when beaten, Athletic had the green double faucet on the goal line.

Barça’s game was sharp in the main, the pass was fresh, in short Los Leones were played out of the park.

Barça played a great 2nd half. Allowed only by the poor finishing of Griezmann & Messi.

They were great around with a slim, no-9 team, away from a tough opponent on tough ground.

Don’t let the result fool you. Don’t let reactionary people fool you.

– Alex Truica (@AlexTruica) February 6, 2020

The disappointment of losing at the time of injury cannot be underestimated, especially as it is the second time this has happened against Athletic.

Perhaps if there is a criticism, it is the inability of our defense to deal with the ball high in the box effectively, but personally, I don’t even think it should enter the conversation.

Given that there had been a shocking week before the match started, to go out and play as well as they did, it is a grand effort by all concerned.

Sometimes it’s not just your night.

Looking at things in the medium to long term, if that is what we can expect under Quique Setien, then I am all inside.

The football that Cules has been screaming for has come back. We are expansive, quick to print, secure in possession … all in 25 days or more and in highly proven circumstances for a new manager.

Perhaps this campaign may have to be considered a settlement at the end, as most would agree that this was Barca’s easiest way for the jeweler, especially after Real Madrid had left the competition a few hours earlier.

But the short-term pain for long-term benefits will be worth it if Thursday night’s tariff is a model for what is to come.

advertisement