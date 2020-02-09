advertisement

“Goodbye, but not forever.”

The ‘Christmas of summer’ is no longer, at least for the foreseeable future.

Independent music and art festival KnockanStockan has been a popular hangout on the banks of Blessington Lakes in Wicklow since 2007.

Since then, the event has established itself as a cult favorite in the busy Irish festival scene, with dozens of local acts that keep bustling year after year.

On Sunday evening, marketing director Bettine McMahon made a statement that KnockanStockan 2020 will not take place and the festival will now be interrupted.

“KnockanStockan means a lot of different things to many people. For some it is just another festival on an increasingly populous calendar, for others it is the musical highlight of summer. Some feel at home where you camp, work and hang out.” A few weeks a year. For others, it’s actually home. Some consider it a place to let off steam, catch new music and escape the real world for a few days. And for some of us, it’s all of that and much, much more.

“For some of us, KnockanStockan became the center of our lives. It shaped everything we did. From where we played, from whom we played, where we drank, what love we found. And some we have lost. The husbands, wives and children that we have. The professions that we have learned and the jobs that we do. It is the lessons that we have learned, the joy, the suffering, and everything in between it is the friends and the community that have become a family over the years, Das and the music. “

Clip about KnockanStockanLive

The statement goes on to say that there is no specific key factor in deciding to take a break, but the organizers were unwilling to continue the event “just because of that.”

“So much has changed in the past 13 years that it’s easy to forget what things were like when the festival started and why it started. KnockanStockan thrived because it had a purpose and enough people to believe in it. We had a mission and it felt like everything we did was important and in retrospect it might be, every performance, every song on the stairs felt like we were changing the world, and maybe on our own way. But things are changing and that’s fine. The musical landscape in this country has changed dramatically and the scene is the healthiest in generations. And we would like to believe that we have served our purpose to some extent and have done our part to achieve this.

“There is no reason why a good thing is going to end, and we are not sure if it is the end. To be honest, we do not know what it is. We only know that KnockanStockan is too important for us and for us. ” There are so many others who have to do it without the love, care and passion that made it what it was. When KnockanStockan will bloom again it will have to change and this change will take time. We will take the time to make sure that what we do next is right for everyone and right for KnockanStockan. “

You can read the entire explanation below, as posted on KnockanStockan’s Facebook page.

