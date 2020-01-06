advertisement

The 2020 Canadian Youth Junior Championship of the Netherlands, hosted by the Langley Curling Center, will bring some of the youngest curling talent in the country to the city on January 18-26. The event for young women and men takes place at the club and at the George Preston Recreation Center arena. Photo by Anita Tardi

Get rockin ‘on Langley this month

The newest national ribbon championships take over the B.C. hot curly curry January 18-26

If you love the idea of ​​seeing high-end curls close enough to hear rock cracks, check out what’s coming next to Langley!

For the first time, the Langley Curling Center at the George Preston Recreation Center and Township of Langley are hosting the New Holland Canadian Championship, Kanuni Junior, with 14 each of the provinces ‘best under-21 mothers’ provinces for women and women competing Included in the list are two men’s rinks from BC from January 18th to 26th

“It’s a chance to feel that positive youthful buzz and look at the future stars in the sport,” says Nigel Easton, the champion of the 2020 championships. all.”

What can you look forward to with 2020 nationals?

If you haven’t been to the Preston Center lately, you’ll find a fully refurbished arena and curling club, along with a brand new restaurant to satisfy hunting between draws. The ever-present corps of volunteers will help you enjoy the championship experience, whether you come from the Lower Mainland, the Fraser Valley or across the country.

Star power present for the opening ceremonies – One of Langley Club’s hottest stars will help get things started on Saturday, January 18 (6:30 p.m. start). Canadian Men’s Double Youth Champion Tyler Tardi, whose skating rink is currently B.C.’s highest-rated men’s team. heading to their provinces for 2020, will throw one of the first rocks. He will be joined by Brother Jordan Tardi, plus the protection of B.C. women’s champion passes Sarah Wark and former B.C. Women’s Champion and 2020 Qualifier Karla Thompson, all newer Langley strip ranks

– After a specific skating rink? Find a complete online listing on a handy, timely and adversarial network. Want to watch the men’s or women’s semifinals and / or finals, but won’t attend? Both rounds will be broadcast live on TSN. The best ice around – Mike Merklinger of Langley, one of the best flour producers in the country, is overseeing that task for nationals, with five sheets in use at George Preston and three others at the curling center.

For more information, visit langleycurlingclub.com or call 604-530-8218. Facebook fans can follow the club here.

Nigel Easton, president of the Canadian Junior Championships in New Holland 2020, tests the ice at the Langley Curling Center. Photo by Anita Tardi

