As every year, the Oscar nominations for 2020 excluded major films and competitors – and Rian Johnson, who was nominated for his screenplay “Knives Out”, would have loved to see both Greta Gerwig and “Uncut Gems” nominated.

“There were so many things I adored this year: ‘Uncut Gems’, I would have loved to see that (nominated), and I think Greta (Gerwig) did such a wonderful job with ‘Little Women’ Year it’s always a mixed bag, ”said Johnson TheWrap after his nomination. “I would have loved if” Uncut Gems “had gotten some love. People will see this film in the coming years, it is an undeniable work, it is already going down in the history of the film.”

Gerwig and other directors were excluded again this year, although there were films such as Gerwig’s “Little Women”, Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” and Alma Har’el’s “Honey Boy”.

Johnson was particularly pleased that Bong Joon Ho received several “Parasite” nominations, including “Best Feature Film” and “Best Director”.

“I’m so excited that director Bong gets the attention he gets,” said Johnson. “I’ve always been a fan of his. Also that Noah Baumbach gets attention for” Marriage Story “warms my heart. I was also enthusiastic about” The Lighthouse “. It’s always cool when you watch small films that look good interested in something else and finding love. “

Johnson was nominated for Best Original Screenplay alongside Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite. This is Johnson’s first Oscar nomination. Not only is Johnson in good company, he never dreamed that his crime thriller project would receive an Oscar.

“This came from a desire to do something I love so that the audience had a great time watching,” Johnson said of his film. “I never thought we were talking. It’s surreal, I can’t wrap my head around it. We all grew up with our parents on TV with the Oscars, and the idea of ​​just being part of it is for me just so surreal. “

Oscar nominations 2020: biggest snubs and surprises from Greta Gerwig to Klaus

Snub: Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” (Best Director) – The Academy has not nominated any female directors this year, which will certainly be a topic of conversation in view of the award ceremony. Greta Gerwig’s retelling of Louisa May Alcott’s classic “Little Women” did not bring the director the second Oscar nomination since “Lady Bird” in 2017, although the film snapped up a nomination for the best-adapted script.

Snub: Awkwafina, “The Farewell” (Best Actress) – Despite winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a musical or comedy for her appearance in “The Farewell”, Nora Lum, better known as Awkwafina, got involved in the Oscar controversy locked out. The real story of a lie that a family tells their dying matriarch was Awkwafina’s first dramatic turn on the screen.

Surprise: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (Best Supporting Actress) – Kathy Bates has sneaked in to get a Jennifer Lopez Supporting Actress nomination. Bates played a prominent emotional role as Richard Jewell’s mother in the Clint Eastwood film about the bombing investigation in Atlanta.

Snub: Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” (Best Supporting Actress) – J. Lo showed a dominant performance as the leader of a group of former strippers who steal millions from the rich. Lopez’s appearance earned her a Golden Globe nomination, but she was overlooked by the Academy despite the seemingly strong support from the film community. The nudge isn’t Jenny’s first time around the block. She was similarly skipped for her starring role in “Selena” from 1998.

Snub: “Dolemite Is My Name” (costume design) – Despite all expectations, legendary costume designer Ruth Carter has not received a nomination for her work on Netflix’s biography. She won the category last year for her costume work on Disney’s “Black Panther” and was the first African American to win the award.

Surprise: “Klaus” (Best Animated Feature) – Netflix has won two animated feature nominations, with “Klaus” finding its way into the argument and knocking Disney’s “Frozen II” out of the running.

No directors are nominated, and Netflix's "Klaus" knocks out Disney's "Frozen II" for the best animated feature

