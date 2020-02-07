advertisement

Call to all knives-out fans: According to Lionsgate executives, a continuation of the crime story has been officially given the green light.

CEO Jon Feltheimer and Joe Drake, Motion Picture Group chairman, confirmed the news during a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Thursday, February 6.

They also pointed out that production for the critically acclaimed Whodunit, directed by Rian Johnson, is imminent – which means that we hope to see the ridiculously intelligent Benoit Blanc in action soon.

During the conference call, the company confirmed that film sales increased 30% in the third quarter, in part due to Knives Out, which nearly hit the $ 300 million box office worldwide, and in part due to Midway and Bombshell, also released later this year, Liongate Fiscal Third Quarter.

The news comes just weeks after Johnson, who received his first Oscar nomination for the film’s original script, indicated that he wanted a sequel to Daniel Craigs Blanc at the center of the drama.

The director announced this when he attended Lionsgate’s Pre-Golden Globes party last month and said he was determined to make the film quickly – ideally next year. It looks like he’s also going to stop his end of the deal if Feltheimer and Drake’s recent conference call is something he should be missing.

I enjoyed working with Daniel so much, and now that the audience is responding to it, the idea of ​​continuing it just seems like an explosion.

But a lot has to happen before that can happen, especially when you are writing a screenplay. We will see.

Now all we need to know is whether Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, etc. will return to the All-Star cast. Although I doubt that the narrative includes a brand new case, as has been previously reported.

Aside from Blanc solving a new case, the rest of the story remains a mystery, as if Johnson doesn’t have to write a script yet. I think we just have to keep waiting for news.

And although Feltheimer didn’t confirm when the sequel should be released, he said he “expects our 2022 plan to be one of our most exciting.”

