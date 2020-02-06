advertisement

Lionsgate reported on Thursday that its cinema business had a significantly improved third quarter compared to the previous year, due to the strong performance of Rian Johnson’s crime novel “Knives Out”.

The media and entertainment company reported total revenue of $ 998.5 million for the third quarter, exceeding that of Yahoo! The finances had expected it. Lionsgate’s third quarter 2019 revenue also improved compared to the $ 933.2 million that it reported in the same three-month period last year.

Despite quarterly sales growth, Lionsgate recorded a net loss attributable to shareholders of $ 91.2 million or a loss of 42 cents per share. In the same quarter a year ago, Lionsgate reported net income of $ 20.1 million, or 10 cents per share. In its quarterly report, the company informed investors that it had adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share. Yahoo analysts expected Lionsgate to lose 13 cents a share.

The company’s film division grew $ 437.9 million in the quarter, compared to $ 362.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The growth, according to Lionsgate, was mainly due to the strong performance of Knives Out.

“Our cinema group performed strongly in the quarter, led by the global box office success of ‘Knives Out’, while our television group completed a number of important screenplay series and pilot promises and Starz continued its growth compared to the previous quarter – top platform worldwide,” said Jon Feltheimer, CEO from Lionsgate. “Our international STARZPLAY rollout continues to be on track to achieve the financial and subscriber goals that we expect to translate into significant additional value.”

