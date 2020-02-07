advertisement

An accused accused of attempted murder told a jury that he injured a young man in a fight-style fight when he had “no other choice” than to defend himself.

Mark MacIntosh denies attempting to assassinate 23-year-old man, who sustained multiple injuries to head, neck, arms and chest, as well as a punctured lung, in what the prosecution described of “frantic”.

The 42-year-old accused also denied intentionally injuring an 18-year-old woman, who injured her hand and thigh as she tried to intervene to end the violence.

The alleged double stab occurred on the second floor of a house on Flatholme Road, Netherhall, Leicester, in the morning of Saturday 6 January 2018, during a domestic dispute.

The accused, without a fixed address, stayed in the “overcrowded” house with his partner and relatives and tensions were high between the occupants.

MacIntosh suspected that the boyfriend of his partner’s daughter had a knife in his pocket while the argument, as to whether his partner could borrow his daughter’s car, took place.

The accused became involved in the row and the boyfriend reportedly told MacIntosh not to speak to his girlfriend like that.

MacIntosh went and armed himself with a kitchen knife, slipping it into his belt, before going upstairs, where, according to him, the alleged victim was watching him continuously.

As he reached out to check what was in the boyfriend’s pocket, he was shot in the face with a punch.

MacIntosh told the Leicester Crown Court jury, “I straightened up. I was dazed and saw a blur coming towards me like a vision.

“My first reflex was to wave his knife and that is what made me grab my head.

“I thought if he saw the knife, he would back off but he kept going.

“As I swung the knife, I felt a touch.

“I was fighting, we were standing, there were a few punches.

“I had the knife in my hand and I hit it, not really stabbing it; it went that way and that way while we were fighting.

“It lasted seven or eight seconds.

“My vision came back and I felt someone come between us, drag me and push me away.”

MacIntosh said he realized the boyfriend was bleeding and he stopped and backed away, completely unaware that a second daughter of his partner had been injured in the scrum while trying to intervene.

MacIntosh stated that he only wanted to show his knife to scare the man and that he had no intention of killing or seriously injuring anyone.

The accused admitted that the boyfriend never produced a knife, but said he was wary that the man was armed because he had kept his left hand in his hood pocket throughout the dispute.

MacIntosh said that he had previously been stabbed and that this had made him “wary” and “paranoid” of people with hands in pockets.

He said, “I was afraid.”

He said he acted to protect himself, and also went upstairs with a knife – rather than leaving the house – to also protect the man’s girlfriend, who was like a girl to him .

MacIntosh said the man was injured because “we were constantly moving like a wrestling match” and “every time I got hit, I thought I got stabbed.”

He then left in a panic and did not go to the police for 19 months.

Judge Nicholas Dean QC asked: “You did it while trying to defend yourself and defend (the 18 year old woman). Did you think you had done something wrong?”

MacIntosh said, “Yes, because I shouldn’t have acted like this, I regret the way things happened.

“I did not know that I had injured him so badly.

“I felt guilty afterwards.

“It was like a wrestling match. I never tried to kill him.”

Judge Nicholas Dean QC

Justice Dean said, “There must have been a time when you realized it wasn’t your fault?”

MacIntosh said, “Obviously it is my fault that he has scars on his head; I regret it, but I had no choice.”

Justice Dean said, “When did you realize you had no choice?”

The accused replied: “When he cut my punches … when he made my first physical contact … if he hadn’t hit me …”

Explaining why he fled, he said, “I didn’t know what to do and my head was everywhere.”

MacIntosh said he learned later on social media that the young woman was also injured, which left him “upset” and “worried”.

Earlier, the boyfriend told the jury that he was unarmed when he was stabbed and that he had never carried a knife.

He claimed to have been stabbed several times while on the ground, which the defendant did not agree with.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Monday.

