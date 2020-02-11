advertisement

A knife attacker admitted to stabbing his victim at a Nando branch in Leicester.

Alyasa Samuel appeared before a judge of the Crown court and pleaded guilty to injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to a young man in the chain chicken restaurant at Highcross Mall.

advertisement

The 21-year-old from Gresley Close, Beaumont Leys, Leicester, who wore a designer navy blue tracksuit with white stripes on the dock, also admitted to having a knife on the night of the assault on Saturday January 4.

Judge Ebraham Mooncey of the Leicester Crown Court told Samuel: “You have pleaded guilty to serious business.”

The hearing was adjourned for conviction at a later date.

A forensic police investigator at the scene of the stabbing at Highcross Lane, Leicester

(Image: LeicestershireLive)

Justice Mooncey said he was remanding the accused pending the next hearing and added: “No matter how long your sentence is, your sentence will be canceled.”

During a hearing before a court of first instance, it was revealed that the injured man, who is in his 20s, suffered a “deep wound” and possibly nerve damage to an arm, when he been attacked inside the popular food outlet.

Read more

Learn more about the courts

Police were called to the scene at Highcross Lane, which is located between the inner ring road and the main outdoor square in the center, around 10:20 p.m.

The injured man was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital.

.

advertisement