The run of the New York Knicks as a punch line of the NBA continues. Last week, the team hired Steve Stoute and his translation agency “to strengthen the brand and build loyalty to the fan base,” but boy, that hasn’t worked so far. Stoute’s first television interview in this role took place on ESPN’s First Take Tuesday (and if that’s not a disastrous decision by itself, it’s hard to say what that is), and it led to the Knicks dismissing interim coach Mike Miller and his employees (although no new team president has yet been named). By Zach Brazillier of the New York Post:

In an interview with ESPN’s “First Take”, Stoute denied being responsible for the dismissal of former team president Steve Mills, but the current coaching squadron was essentially airborne, despite the fact that the franchise’s new power structure was not yet in place.

It was so much of the man who was supposed to rename the tattered image of the franchise.

“There had to be a change (team president Steve Mills fired). This change will bring with it a new coach and new coaches that will help develop these younger players, ”said Stoute. “And they have some young players – you see RJ Barrett, Mitch Robinson. You have something to work on. And getting a trainer in there and ultimately finding a trainer and a team of coaches to help develop a team. I expect this to happen so that we can actually achieve what you expect from a New York team.

“Having a trainer like this who is big and heavy so that the media would like to speak to him and believe him is very important to me.”

Here is the second part of Stoute’s interview about First Take, which contains the last paragraph of these comments at 5:55 a.m. (The first and third parts of this interview are here and here, respectively, and the third part contains the first paragraph of these comments around the 2:47 mark.)

Yes, it should probably not be the brand advisor who decides whether or not to fire a coach before even appointing a new president. And regardless of whether the new president is elected or not (reports indicate that CAA agent Leon Rose is involved), it is not a good thing to say that he is in front of the man he is supposed to be national television occurred this decision was even named. And you think a brand consultant would understand and avoid that. But that didn’t happen here, and it led to the Knicks PR team stating that Stoute did not have the authority to fire Miller and “did not speak on behalf of the New York Knicks staff and basketball operations” (Despite all claims that Stoute made at first glance, assume that it involves a leadership team and athletes). In this statement, Stoute also retracted his comments:

Stoute has had remarkable success as a record manager (at Interscope and Sony, among others) and as a marketer (he has worked with everyone from State Farm to McDonald’s to Anheuser-Busch InBev). So there is a certain benefit to including him, and some of the storylines he mentions in this First Take interview may well turn out to be great ways to sell people with an improved brand of Knicks to a prominent management team and coaching -Employees, and especially if they can land some big free agents, could cause excitement.

And Stoute could play a role there. He points to Drake’s “team ambassador” role at the Toronto Raptors, which brought a lot of advertising (for fans as well as players), and Stoute might do something similar with the Knicks. And his logic that when the team starts to win, people might change their minds about the much despised owner James Dolan isn’t necessarily wrong. The point he makes about Yankees fans who change their minds about George Steinbrenner when the team’s fortunes improve is valid.

But Stoutes decision to have his first interview about this role on First Take was problematic from the start (yes, show up in the screaming show where they regularly try to beat up the Knicks!). And his decision to comment on hiring a new coaching staff when the old one didn’t look right; Such comments illustrate the organization’s malfunction. Yes, definitely change the coaching staff if you want, but do it right; Hire the president, indicate whether the general manager will stay or be replaced, and then indicate who the coach will be. It’s a terrible idea to have someone who has just been billed as a brand advisor casually announce on national television that the coaching staff will be replaced (before the president or GM decisions are official) Do you train the Knicks? “Heap.

Part of the challenge lies in the role of Stoute. If the Knicks actually want Stoute to make basketball decisions, that’s fine. You could give him a title along these lines and let him make these comments in due course. Instead, they accounted for him as a brand consultant, but he talks about decisions made by managers and employees. And so you end up with a brand consultant that triggers a PR crisis, and it’s so incredible that it hurts.

