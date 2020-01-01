advertisement

Premier League: Liverpool – Sheffield Utd

Kicking off: Thursday, 8 p.m. venue: Anfield. On TV: BT Sport 1.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp is likely to take on Takumi Minamino in the FA Cup Merseyside derby in Everton’s home on Sunday, but has emphasized that the Japanese international needs time to adjust.

Red Bull Salzburg’s arrival of £ 7.25 million (EUR 8.6 million) had its first training session with its new teammates on Tuesday and is not allowed due to the admission requirements for Thursday’s Premier League game at Sheffield United.

However, it is likely that he will compete on Sunday.

“This time we are not admitted, but from the next moment we are considering adding him to the squad,” said Klopp.

“Especially this season it won’t even take us 15 weeks to use it. Then is it the finished article in March? I dont know.

Insane

“We signed the player, he was in Salzburg, so he doesn’t have to change at the moment. Just be who you are. Then we start working on it and I’m looking forward to it.”

“That was the little conversation we had … we signed Takumi Minamino from Salzburg, the guy who played like crazy against us. Just be like that and everything will be fine.

“We have some of the best players in the world, but we didn’t make him accept that I’m number five, six, seven or eight.”

“We get to know each other from now on. He’ll have all the time he needs, but I don’t know how much time he needs. “

The integration of Minamino was somewhat facilitated by the presence of two players in the dressing room, who also previously played for Salzburg – Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

A locker has been assigned to the Japanese, and while Klopp sees the advantage of placing him alongside these men, he believes the entire squad will simplify the process.

“He was here yesterday, we had an easy session and he really enjoyed it,” said Klopp. “The boys were incredible with him. Sadio and Naby with the Salzburg DNA were really nice.

Open arms

“If I want to be a new player, I want to be a new player in this group because they greet you with open arms.

“It’s really good in terms of communication. His English is absolutely okay, but his German is really good. It doesn’t help the team too much, but it does for me.

“We can talk, we didn’t do too much yesterday because it is important that he agrees.

“We’re not going to fill him with information right now.” You have to do this and that. “We want it to be as natural as possible.

“It would be nice if you and everyone else gave him some time.”

At this point, Minamino appears to be the only arrival for leading Premier League players in January.

“I think we have the same situation every year when asked:” Would you sign a middle half? “Yes. Then in two weeks” No, “said Klopp, who has only two good central defenders with Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk. Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are not expected to return before the end of the month.

“It is always difficult. We probably won’t be too busy in the broadcast window. We’ll see, but it’s unlikely. “

