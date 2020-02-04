advertisement

Liverpool have made sure that Jürgen Klopp sees his FA Cup against Shrewsbury replayed on a laptop while taking a break in the off-season and Neil Critchley taking over the team in Anfield.

Klopp will be absent on Tuesday evening along with his entire squad in the fourth round after taking a pre-arranged break. He also admitted that he was fighting the overload of the games in English football. He can watch the game on a laptop connected to LFC TV’s live feed.

Critchley, Liverpool’s U-23 national team coach, will instead lead a team of “U-19s, at best U-20s” against the League One team in front of more than 50,000 fans. Liverpool sold all of its ticket offerings, which were reduced to GBP 15 for adults and GBP 1 for juniors, and Critchley insisted that Klopp had the right to miss a repeat that clashed with the Premier League leaders’ rest period.

doubt

He also expects Klopp to come into contact during the game if he sees fit. This happened during the Carabao Cup loss at Aston Villa when Liverpool, under Critchley, formed a youth team whose first team was out at the Club World Cup.

The Liverpool coach said: “At half-time [against Villa], Jürgen sent a message that was brilliant at the time. Although we went off the pitch and thought: “We did everything right, but we are defeated 4-0.” This raises doubts as to whether you are doing the right thing and whether you have to do something else.

“So when you get a message from the manager:” Don’t change anything, keep doing what you were doing, you were brilliant “, that clears all doubts in your head and you can pass this message on to the players. The news killed all doubts and immediately calmed her down. At that moment it helped everyone. I wasn’t on my phone, but the message came from one of the employees. This option will be available tomorrow, but it’s up to the manager.

opportunity

“Another great quality of the manager is that he trusts people who do their job. The best support he gives players is that he gives them an opportunity. I don’t know what more support you could ask for as a young player. I know there was a lot of talk in the game, but there was complete clarity about the decision and we all support the decision. We all follow him because he deserves it. “

Curtis Jones, who turned 19 just last week, becomes Liverpool captain for the first time, and Critchley admits that his players will have to endure Shrewsbury’s physical strength better than at Villa.

“When you play against men who are mature and physically developed, they have an advantage,” he added. “But maybe we can go our own way and take advantage of this advantage a little. If our boys want to have a career in football, they have to deal with this side of the game and with nights like this. “

– Guardian

