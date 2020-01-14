advertisement

Yesterday, the 2020 Oscar nominations were announced and among the celebrants were the actors and the team of Klaus.

If you don’t know it, ‘Klaus’ is an animated family Christmas movie that hit Netflix last November. As you will see in our review, we found it to be an absolute delight.

But the functionality had to face stiff competition.

Disney, as we all know, generally dominates the category. “Frozen 2”, “Toy Story 4” and “The Lion King” were all to be nominated.

Instead, ‘Toy Story 4’ was the only one of the three to get the green light.

‘Missing Link’, ‘I Lost My Body’ (another Netflix animation) and ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ were the remaining nominations.

In fact, according to goldderby.com, the chance that “Klaus” would get a nomination in the best category of animated feature films was 54/1.

So you can imagine the shock and the joy of the SPA studios, which produced it, when they heard the news.

Here is their comforting reaction to the announcement.

