The Netflix film “Klaus” dominated the film categories at the Annie Awards on Saturday evening, the main award show dedicated exclusively to animation. The film, made by Spanish animator Sergio Pablos, was surprised with seven prizes in the 13 feature film categories, including “Best Animated Feature”, as well as prizes for direction, character animation, character design, production design, storyboarding and editorial.

While Disney’s “Frozen II” and Laika’s “Missing Link” led all films with eight nominations each, “Frozen” had to be content with “Animated Effects” and “Voice Acting” (for Josh Gad) while “Missing Link” “was closed completely.

Other top nominees that were not rewarded included DreamWorks animations “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4”.

The animated feature, which ended in the second most popular victories, was another Netflix film, the hand-drawn French film “I Lost My Body”, which won an award in the “Best Animated Feature – Independent” category and for music and writing.

Netflix releases also did well in the TV categories, giving the streaming service the dominant Annies that DreamWorks used to have until Disney withdrew its support for a few years and the Annies changed their voting procedures.

“Avengers: Endgame” won for character animation in a live action production. Four awards were given in the TV categories “Love, Death and Robots” (on Netflix, of course), while “Disney Mickey Mouse” and “Carmen Sandiego” each received two awards.

In the 18 years that the Oscars bestowed an award for the best animated feature, the Annie winner has won the Oscar 13 times, including for the last four years in a row.

The ceremony took place at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus, part of an unprecedented night with five awards shows in Los Angeles.

The winners:

Best animated function: “Klaus”

Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Best Animated Feature-Independent: “I lost my body”

Xilam for Netflix

Best animated special production: “How to train your kite homecoming”

Dreamworks Animation

Best animated short motif: “Uncle Thomas: Bookkeeping for the days”

Ciclope Filmes, National Film Authority of Canada, Les Armateurs

Best virtual reality production: “Campfire”

Baobab Studios

Best animated television / media commercial: “The mystical journey of Jimmy Pages 59er Telecaster”

Nexus Studios

Best animated television / media production for preschoolers: “Ask the storybots”

Episode: “Why do we have to recycle?”

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Best animated television / media production for children: “Disney Mickey Mouse”

Episode: “Carried Away”

Disney TV cartoon / Disney Channel

Best general audience Animated television / media production: “BoJack Horseman”

Result: “The new customer”

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Best student film: “The Fox & the Dove”

Michelle Chua, Sheridan College

Animated effects in an animated television / media production: “Love, Death & Robots”

Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipos, Vladimir Zhovna

Episode: “The Secret War”

Blur for Netflix

Animated effects in an animated feature production: “Frozen 2”

Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov and Kee Nam Suong

Walt Disney animation studios

Character animation in an animated television / radio production: “Its dark materials”

Aulo Licinio (role: Lorek)

Episode 7

BBC Studios

Character animation in an animated feature film production: “Klaus”

Sergio Martins (role: Alva)

Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Character animation in a live action production: “Avengers: Endgame”

Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Sam Sharplin, Keven Norris, Tim Teramoto and Jacob Luamanuvae-Su’a

Weta Digital

Character animation in a video game: “Unruly Heroes”

Sebastien Parodi (characters: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC,

Nicolas Leger (characters: Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang, enemies and film)

Magic Design Studios

Character design in an animated television / media production: “Carmen Sandiego”

Keiko Murayama

Episode: “The Chasing Paper Caper”

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Character design in an animated feature film production: “Klaus”

Torsten closet

Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Directed in an animated television / media production: “Disney Mickey Mouse”

Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Consequence: “For whom the stand toll”

Disney TV cartoon / Disney Channel

Directed in an animated feature film production: “Klaus”

Sergio Pablos

Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Music in an animated television / media production: “Love, Death & Robots”

Rob Cairns

Episode: “Sonnie’s Edge”

Blur for Netflix

Music in an animated feature film production: “I lost my body”

Dan Levy

Xilam for Netflix

Production design in an animated television / media production: “Love, Death & Robots”

Alberto Mielgo

Episode: “The Witness”

Blur for Netflix

Production design in an animated feature film production: “Klaus”

Szymon Biernacki, Marcin Jakubowski

Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Storyboarding in an animated television / media production: “Carmen Sandiego”

Kenny Park

Episode: “Becoming Carmen Sandiego, Part 1”

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Storyboarding in an animated feature film production: “Klaus”

Sergio Pablos

Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Voice output in an animated television / media production: “Bob’s Burger”

H. Jon Benjamin (role: Bob)

Episode: “Roamin’ Bob-iday “

20th century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment

Voice output in an animated feature film production: “Frozen 2”

Josh Gad (role: Olaf)

Walt Disney animation studios

Writing in an animated television / media production: “Tuca & Bertie”

Shauna McGarry

Episode: “The Jelly Lakes”

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Writing in an animated feature film production: “I lost my body”

Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant

Xilam for Netflix

Editorial in an animated television / media production: “Love, Death & Robots”

Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel

Episode: “Alternative Stories”

Blur for Netflix

Editorial in an animated feature film production: “Klaus”

Pablo García Revert

Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

10 best animated films of the 2010s, from “Spider-Vers” to “Inside Out” (photos)

No doubt: The animation medium exploded in the 2010s with films in all media from all over the world and for every possible audience that has reached incredible artistic heights over the decade. Narrowing down the best animated films of the 2010s to just 10 choices was practically a no-brainer and resulted in a multitude of sacrifices for fun, moving, exciting, and absolutely unique films – any other day or decade – could easily easily do this whole instead List included. But these 10 animated features are undoubtedly worthy of being celebrated and recognized, and seem to inspire future audiences just as much as today’s audiences.

Runner-up (in alphabetical order): “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Film”, “How to Train Your Dragon 2”, “The Illusionist”, “My Life as a Zucchini”, “The Pirates! Gang of Outsiders”, “Rango”, ” Song of the Sea “,” The wind is rising “,” Wolf children “,” Your name “

10. “Frozen” (2013) Disney’s loose, loose, loose adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen” is so popular that it’s easy to forget how much it really deserves recognition. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee’s CG animated film tells the story of the royal sisters Anna (spoken by Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel), who were torn apart by the unveiling of Elsa’s secret frost forces that kept the oldest sister alive Fear and isolation since childhood. A captivating saga of family love that playfully infiltrates conventional Disney princess tropics and at the same time revives the genre for a new generation. The songs are all clever and catchy (OK, maybe not so much the troll), but the outsider’s power hymn “Let It Go” goes far beyond that and lets “Frozen” rise straight into the classic field. Walt Disney Studios

9. “ParaNorman” (2012) It was a pleasure to see how LAIKA made a name for itself by taking care of weird children and all adults who never gave up their weirdness. “ParaNorman” is the studio’s best film of the decade – no trifle – and tells a creepy story about an outlaw child, Norman (Kodi Smit-McPhee), who sees ghosts and stumbles across an ancient tragedy that brings with it nightmarish creatures, that were brought back to life in his judgmental hometown. Lovingly bizarre animations, unforgettable characters and a real affection for everything horrible combine to form a sharp, emotionally mature film for all ages. focus features

8. “Arthur Christmas” (2011) A new holiday classic was born in “Arthur Christmas”, a heart-warming treat from Aardman Animation. Santa (Jim Broadbent) retires and leaves the entire North Pole operation to his eldest son, the overexperienced and business-minded Steve (Hugh Laurie). But when Steve accidentally leaves a gift undeliverable, the youngest Santa Claus, Arthur (James McAvoy), has to travel the whole world at the last minute and prove that every child is important. Adorable to the nth degree, undeniably exciting and almost perfect. Sony

7. “Coco” (2017) Pixar has never been a studio that detests great adult concepts in a family film, and the Oscar-winning blockbuster about death and plagiarism is no exception. “Coco” tells the story of Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), whose family has banned music from their lives, but who wants to become a singer so much that he travels to the land of the dead to get help from his musician. Grandfather. “Coco” is a beautifully realized film that is as portable as any animated film in this decade. He invites you into an incredible world and breaks your heart with every new, transforming interpretation of his Oscar-winning song “Remember Me”, which changes its meaning and the whole story every time it is performed. Disney / Pixar

6. “Spider-Man: In the Spider Verses” (2018) As the studios struggle to conquer, own and keep every superhero franchise under lock and key, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” dares to argue that every version of every classic character is equally important and valid. Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, the film Shameik Moore plays as Miles Morales, who takes on the Spider-Man coat when his predecessor dies, accidentally opening an interdimensional portal and attracting several other Spider-Persons to the Miles Reality. “Into the Spider-Verse” is quick-witted and exciting and emotionally overwhelming like any superhero film that has been made so far. Innovative storytelling techniques are also used to convey Miles’ heroic journey through everything from evolving voice-overs to increasing frame rates. An amazing feat at all levels. Sony

5. “Toy Story 3” (2010) The “Toy Story” saga ended – at least for a while – with a complex and exciting sequel to the end of life, abandonment and fortunately new beginnings. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), and the few toys that survived their owner’s teenage years are handed over to a daycare when Andy goes to college, only to find that their brothers have been plagued by bitterness. They find it difficult to survive in a new, terrible environment and to come to terms with their own collective mortality in an absolutely devastating moment. And yet it’s funny too! Few films combine the grim and sublime as beautifully as “Toy Story 3”. Walt Disney Studios

4. “The Breadwinner” (2017) Nora Twomey’s sincere, gripping and inspiring “The Breadwinner” takes place at the interface between brutal truth and fantastic fiction. Parvana (Saara Chaudry) is a young girl who lives in Afghanistan, where the oppression of women is systematic, corruption is widespread and a family without a patriarch or even a male child remains completely helpless. If her father Nurullah (Ali Badshah) is arrested, neither she nor her sisters or mother can buy food. She cuts her hair and tries to make money to feed her family and free her loved one from the persecution. In doing so, she tells stories that reflect, encourage and celebrate her struggle. Fantastically animated and incredibly masterful, powerful filmmaking. TIFF

3. “Inside Out” (2015) Pixar’s biggest film of the decade is the story of a little girl who is sad. It doesn’t seem shattering on the outside, but most of “Inside Out” takes place in Riley’s head (Kaitlyn Dias) as her strongest emotions – joy (Amy Poehler), sadness (Phyllis Smith), fear (Bill Hader), disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Anger (Lewis Black) – are struggling to accommodate new, complex emotions that could either bring Riley to maturity or drive her into a mental illness. The bizarre machinations of the human mind come to life in strange, funny, and sometimes completely abstract ways, and the way forward is full of self-analysis and sadness. And yes, it’s very funny too. “Inside Out” is a wildly inventive story that looks afterwards as if it should have been told forever. It is an all-timer. Pixar

2. “Summer Wars” (2010) In no medium is there a filmmaker who has produced as many masterpieces as Mamoru Hosoda in this decade. “Wolf Children”, “The Boy and the Beast” and “Mirai” are all magical films about the pain and joy of family relationships, but “Summer Wars” – released overseas in 2009, 2010 in the USA – is his masterpiece. A young mathematician is invited to a family reunion to pretend to be a friend of a young woman. However, if he accidentally cracks an apparently harmless math code, he releases a confident virus on the futuristic Internet that threatens all life on the planet. “Summer Wars” imagines the networked world of the future as a mere extension of a spiral, angry and compassionate family unit, in which the greatest possible stories are told in the microcosm and the smallest family disputes appear to have infinite consequences. “Summer Wars” is one of the few science fiction films that arouse hard-earned hopes and convince the entire future of humanity. Warner Bros.

1. “It’s such a nice day” (2012) Don Hertzfeldt invites you to a crumbling, astonishing, tragic head in his masterpiece “It’s So A Beautiful Day”. The film, which was composed in three parts – starting in 2006 and finally completed six years later – is the story of Bill. Their eccentric everyday observations and difficulties are gradually unfolding to the great revelation that he lives with a potentially fatal brain disease that causes him to lose his mental health. Hertzfeldt himself compassionately and sharply tells the little moments that make Bill’s heartbreaking life, while the cartoonist uses his trademark to lure the audience into false security. “It is such a beautiful day” breaks down so suddenly and arbitrarily that the viewer has only the possibility to put himself in his hypnotic, hallucinogenic nightmare state. It is a shocking story, deeply human and as close as any feature film that has come close to real poetry this decade. bitter films

