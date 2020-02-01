advertisement

There are many people who create fake social media accounts to pretend to be players, reporters, or leagues, and some big names and organizations sometimes get fooled by it, and as a result, spread fake reports. The latest case comes from CBS subsidiary KLAS in Las Vegas, who fell for a fake tweet that former Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant had been appointed head coach of the New Jersey Devils. Greg Wyshynski from ESPN tweeted about this Thursday:

So a Devils parody account has faked a whole bunch of media representatives on Twitter with this news, but this CBS partner in Las Vegas has taken the bait reeeeealllly. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/3kMs5eRoY7

– Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski), January 30, 2020

As Wyshynski noted, KLAS was not the only scam, but they were deceived at a fairly significant level. This wasn’t just a tweet. KLAS has published a whole story on its website. You have since added a correction and changed the title to “CORRECTION: New Jersey Devils”.

Here’s what the story contains now (though it’s still at the URL https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/breaking-former-knights-coach-gerard-gallant-named-new-jersey -devils “is to be found – Chief trainer /”):

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Twitter parody account on social media announced that former knight trainer Gerard Gallant was appointed new head coach for the New Jersey Devils.

Peter Albietz, vice president of Hockey Communications & Team Operations at the New Jersey Devils, told 8 News Now: “That was an incorrect Twitter account. Is not it.”

8 News Now regrets the publication of the information and any inconvenience.

Online correction is a good move, and KLAS deleted its first tweet. However, they neither apologized nor corrected on Twitter, which is unfortunate. Yes, they would have taken more flak for it, but Twitter spread this bad information and they should have addressed it there and on their website.

What is particularly interesting is that this was not a fake. Many of the delusions we saw earlier relate to the subtle change of an account name, which is not easy to recognize with the fonts and capitalization of Twitter (hello, @AdarnSchefter). Or people who take the time to invent themselves as fake reporters or to quote sources. But this came from an account that just added an additional L in Devils and issued a very low quality graphic (see also how badly the Devils logo is shown on the helmet):

OFFICIAL: The #NJDevils have appointed Gerard Gallant as head coach. The club has also named Patrik Elias, Scott Stevens and Alain Nasreddine as assistants.

Peter Horachek, Rick Kowalsky and Mike Grier were also released from their duties.

📰: https://t.co/q2OxJOvcxh pic.twitter.com/LjkQJv2TjA

– New Jersey Devils (@NJDevills) January 30, 2020

What probably helped with the submission of this article was that the different parts have a certain logic. A Devils coach change could certainly come as the team parted with GM Ray Shero earlier this month and replaced him with Tom Fitzgerald (and with more staff advice from franchise legend Martin Brodeur, who previously focused on the business side). , And it wouldn’t be surprising if Gallant got a new NHL job soon. He was only released earlier this month and is highly regarded for winning the Golden Knights expansion for the Stanley Cup final in his opening season. His NHL record of 270-216-4 is certainly decent.

It can also make sense to name Stevens and Elias as assistants. Both are devil legends, both have coaching experience (Stevens as an assistant with Minnesota Wild in 2016-17 before spending more time with his family near New Jersey, and Elias as an assistant with the Czech junior team). and both were discussed as devils’ coaching opportunities. And it is even possible that Nasreddine (the current interim coach, a role he has held since John Hynes’ dismissal last month) will remain under a new head coach. So the information here is not necessarily ridiculous.

But the NJDevills account (and its lack of verification, unlike @NJDevils, though it tries to pretend to be a verified account with a check graphic) and its 127 followers (up to 740,000 for the real deal) and the link “react365.com “, And the horribly photoshopped picture should have warned KLAS. And it is amazing that KLAS felt the need to quote a team spokesman who confirmed that this was a fake. Perhaps you should take a closer look next time you try to write a story based entirely on Twitter.

(Greg Wyshynski on Twitter / KLAS)

