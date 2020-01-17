advertisement

In contrast to Twenty20 cricket, in which a cyclone or a sensational saying can determine the result, the individual has to make important contributions for a team to be successful. India could not have asked for a better occasion than Friday’s winning meeting, which is about a coherent fight against Australia.

Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation for a comprehensive collaboration with Rohit Sharma and Captain Virat Kohli, who returned to his usual position No. 3. K. L. Rahul hit an unfamiliar 5th place and then made sure that India took a high place on the flatbed in the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium with 340 against six.

All-round India triumphs against Australia

Manish Pandey made his leap to perfection and pulled the ball out of the air to fire the dangerous David Warner and put Australia under pressure. The spin twins Ravindra Jadeja, the hero of the hometown, and Kuldeep Yadav then struck in the middle to ensure that Steve Smith didn’t run away with the game. The pace trio then came to the party when India secured a 36 run win.

Smith and Leggie Adam Zampa, who were still on the right side of a mini-fight against Kohli, lacked support in their respective departments. As a result, their brilliance did not lead to a 2-0 win and the series remained in the lead over the weekend at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Steve Smith gave Australia’s counter-speech. – GETTY IMAGES

Solid start

Rohit and Dhawan gave India the much-needed start, but Rohit’s attempted sweep meant he was caught early in Zampa’s spell. While Dhawan – whose straight rider is close to a hundred shortly before stepping out of the deep four runs – is one of the highlights of the day – has left in the middle, Shreyas Iyer has played a wrong blow, which led to his appearance after he left Zampa had been tied up.

Rohit Sharma injured his left hand, taken from the field

When Kohli – brilliantly caught on the edge of the border thanks to a season catch by Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc in front of Zampa – and Manish Pandey, who came in for the injured Rishabh Pant, were released with 280 for five minutes in a row, India was threatened for the 45th year in a row to achieve a remarkable result for the second time.

Rahul makes you happy

KL Rahul’s powerhitting on death brought India to a ultimately victorious result. – BCCI

Rahul, however, came to the fore. Of the 60 runs India has scored in the last six overs, Rahul has completed 38 runs with 18 balls, including a major attack on Starc. The knock brought Australia to the abyss. Rahul then impressed with his glove work to see Captain Aaron Finch’s back, although the repetitions were far from conclusive.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has his sights set on the national team again

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne’s 96-year partnership for the third wicket, with an increasing quota, kept the visitor on the hunt, but Jadeja struck towards the end of his spell to mislead Labuschagne.

When Kuldeep scored twice in his penultimate game and tricked Alex Carey into playing the turn with a nifty change of field, and Smith hurried at 98, the game’s fate was virtually sealed.

