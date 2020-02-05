advertisement

ENCINO >> In the middle of the first quarter, KJ Simpson was challenged from the sidelines, but did not come from Bryan Cantwell, the Chaminade boys’ basketball coach, who had been struggling with flu-like symptoms all week.

“You play too cool,” said the voice. “You’re too easy to protect right now.”

Simpson took it personally.

“A fire was lit in me,” said Simpson.

Simpson scored 41 points in his career in Chaminade’s 83:78 win over St. Francis on Wednesday night and meets Harvard-Westlake in the Mission League championship game.

The final will take place on Friday at 7.30 p.m. in Crespi.

The outstanding junior scored 10 points in the second quarter, 14 in the third and 13 in the fourth. He also defended UC Irvine, committed to Andre Henry’s majority of the game. In the final moments, Simpson came up with the idea to seal the game before making two free throws to freeze the game.

“I should never need a quarter to get started,” said Simpson. “I knew I had to start playing as I should and I did.”

KJ Simpson in transition: very good.

Guard Keith Higgins added 15 for the eagles.

St. Francis led 24:11 in the first quarter ahead of Simpson’s fantastic second and third quarters. Jason Gallant scored nine direct points in the fourth quarter, triggering the Golden Knights comeback.

St. Francis had a 2:27 lead of 75:73, but Simpson’s exploits, including a block on the edge of Buckley Dejardin, helped keep St. Francis at bay.

“(KJ) is a great player,” said Francis coach Todd Wolfson. “He shot and made everyone on his team better.”

Henry finished with 25 points and compatriot Jason Gallant had 22 for St. Francis.

Harvard-Westlake defeated Germany with 91-73. Mason Hooks earned the Wolverines 35 points and 15 rebounds. Brandon Whitney scored 31 for Alemany.

L.A. City Section

There is more drama in the West Valley League.

El Camino Real beat Taft 57-48 at home, giving the goalkeepers two defeats in the league game, and the goalkeepers are now in Birmingham for the first time. The Patriots defeated Granada Hills Charter on Wednesday evening between 80 and 65. Corey Cofield scored 25 and David Elliott added 19 for the Patriots.

El Camino Real has now defeated Taft and Birmingham, putting the Conquistadores back in the City Open Division’s entertainment despite a record 12-14 record.

It looks like Birmingham holds the tiebreaker over Taft and Granada Hills (two wins over ECR) has the tiebreaker over El Camino Real with a game in front of them.

Kennedy’s Will Bailey scored a 3-game win over San Fernando 52-49 in the semi-finals of the Valley Mission League tournament. Sylmar exceeded Van Nuys by 67-64.

Kennedy and Sylmar will face each other on Friday at 7 p.m. in the final of the Ligaturnier. at Sylmar High.

