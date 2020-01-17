advertisement

Kizza has been trying to get away from KCCA FC for the past few weeks. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Mustafa Kizza will not sign for the Moroccan Hassania Agadir.

The left-back had left the country earlier this week to finalize the move but returned to the country.

advertisement

A source close to him told PML Daily that the deal would not be concluded after the two sides had finalized the costs involved.

“Kizza will not sign for Hassania Agadir,” noted the source.

“Negotiations have been going on for a few days, but the two sides have been unable to agree on certain costs, so that the agreement is not realized.”

Kizza returned home on Friday and it remains to be seen if he will resume training with KCCA FC.

Before leaving for Morocco, he no longer trained with the first team as he tried to get away from the Kasasiros with striker Allan Okello.

For Okello, he accepted the conditions to join the Algerian side Paradou AC and should seal his decision in the coming days.

KCCA FC will return home Friday against Tooro United FC in the Uganda Premier League.

comments

advertisement