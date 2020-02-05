advertisement

The International University of Kampala is the main private university in Uganda (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The International University of Kampala (KIU) will host the international conference “INSPIRED 2020” African Women in Technology (AWIT)

The two-day conference will take place at the University’s main campus in Kansanga, Ggaba Road, Kampala from Friday February 7 to Saturday February 8.

The AWIT conference is a product of IBOM LLC dedicated to providing opportunities and a safe space for women to develop and lead in the technological space.

This conference was born from a desire to connect, educate and empower women determined to advance their technological careers.

The AWIT conference is an opportunity to meet exceptional and extraordinary women doing remarkable things in technology. It is also an opportunity to network with these super performers, to learn the latest technologies, startups and financing.

The speakers who lined up for this incredible conference are: Alice Namuli, Founder, Legal Innovation Hub; Joryn Arigye, junior data analyst, Felix International; Valentine Masicha Wafula, Founder and CEO, Mindset Coders.

