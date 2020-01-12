advertisement

Freddie Kitchens faced the media on December 23, covering the Browns for its normal Monday after the game news conference.

Now only one question counts, to which he has no answer:

Will the kitchens sit in the same chair on December 30 after the Browns have ended their 2019 season in Cincinnati? If so, it probably means that he’ll be back in 2020.

Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and general manager John Dorsey were concerned about Kitchens’ future, and Kitchens said he hadn’t asked about it.

The Browns are third in AFC North 6-9 in the first season of the Kitchens, with no prospect of a higher position.

Freddie Kitchens doesn’t ask #Brown’s property about his job security as head coach. pic.twitter.com/FdN4mBI8Fb

– Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) December 23, 2019

It was expected that more than a decade of failure would finally come to an end as the Browns team had more talent than ever since Cleveland returned to the NFL as an expansion team in 1999, damning the Browns to their 12th consecutive loss and 17 Year in a row without a playoff appearance.

“I am now concentrating on doing my job and I think this is where you want to focus,” said Kitchens when asked about the feedback he had received from Haslams and Dorsey about his job status. “I only got absolute support from these guys. They want me to do my job, and I try to do that every day.

“I didn’t ask (to ensure that he’ll be back in 2020) and I won’t ask for it.” I don’t know how to answer that. It’s just that I’m doing my job today and I will continue to do the best possible job I can do. “

The Browns lost 4 games in a row after the season started 2-2. They won four out of five games to reach 6-7 and lost three of their last four games.

Three of their six wins are against teams with victory records (Ravens, Bills and Steelers).

They were 7-8-1 last season. Only a 12-9 win in extra time against the Ravens on October 7 came against a team with a winning record.

“This is a results-driven business, and you are often judged only by the results, but I feel we have made progress,” said Kitchens. “We have done enough to learn from our mistakes in the future – offensive, defensive, special teams, coaching, game and everything.”

“We’ve been in some situations throughout the year where our boys have never been. I think we can get this under control and get better if we evolve and the next time we’re in a situation. From those situations we will be better. “

The Browns scored 359 points last season. They scored 312 goals in 2019, one game was left. They got 392 points last year and 360 points this season.

Odell Beckham Jr. needed 46 reception yards in the last game to reach 1,000 for the season. In this case, the Browns in Beckham and Jarvis Landry have two receivers, each with a range of 1,000 meters. Nick Chubb leads the NFL with 1,453 yards.

“Just knowing what it feels like not to be as successful (as expected) and lose certain games,” Chubb said when asked how this season’s experience can help the Browns 2020 never forget how we feel now and never want to feel that again.

“We know what we did this year – things that worked and things that didn’t – so learn from it and come in with a different mindset next year, correct all the little things and do willing to try again. “

The Browns had had no 1000-yard rusher (Jamal Lewis at 1.304 yards) and no two 1000-yard receivers (Braylon Edwards at 1.289 yards and Kellen Winslow Jr. at 1.106 yards) since 2007 when the Browns finished 10-6. ,

Lewis, Edwards and Winslow completed 30 touchdowns 12 years ago. Chubb, Landry and Beckham have a total of 16 touchdowns.

