Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some concert events in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO – The Colonial Life Arena continues to pack the 2020 concert calendar. Here’s Crysty Vaughan at a glance.

rock band KISS comes to Columbia and they have announced that a special guest will be on stage.

The band announced that David Lee Roth was included as a special guest in the final stages of the “END OF THE ROAD TOUR”.

The “End of the Road Tour” will be on stage on February 11, 2020 in the Colonial Life Arena.

Tickets for the general public are now available.

After a release from the Colonial Life Arena, Tickets for the general public are available at ticketmaster.com. LiveNation.com and personally at the Lexington Medical Center box office in the Colonial Life Arena,

Post Malone extends the Runaway Tour with a stop in Columbia on Saturday February 29th at 8pm.

Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center box office in the Colonial Life Arena.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will come on stage in Colombia this year.

The concert takes place on in the Colonial Life Arena Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8 p.m.

It is part of Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020. https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/734667?awtrc=true

Jason Aldean will kick off this week “We’re going on tour againWith a stopover here in Columbia on January 30th at the Colonial Life Arena.

For information, click here https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/jason-aldean

