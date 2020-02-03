advertisement

Internet is not quite ready to co-sign Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy boo. Social media shared their epic reactions to the latest rumored hip-hop couple.

Key facts: In the past few hours, the Internet has unloaded wild memes centered on the possible romantic duo.

Key details: Last weekend, images went viral showing Meg and G looking a little more than just friends.

Does love bloom between Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy? The two rappers were seen at ease and practically all together at a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami over the weekend, which has sparked rumors that the two could see each other. In a video posted online, you can see Eazy talking to Megan while the others were dancing. Their interaction might seem normal without the rapper “No Limit” playing Hot Girl Summer while they were talking. In another video, Megan danced on Eazy who then put her hand on her waist. (Up News Info)

Wait, there is more: In November 2019, Megan addressed the issue of rumors of meetings that linked her to the R&B singer Trey Songz.

Why do you want me to be such a bad “hoe”? Lol, I went out with ONE person you know 🤷🏽‍♀️ all that the others are RUMORS / LIES… I don’t talk to shit otherwise bye 😂

– HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 21, 2019

Before you leave: In October 2019, Meg’s ex-boyfriend Moneybagg Yo went online to quickly end the rumors of breathtaking stripper pregnancy.

