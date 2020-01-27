advertisement

A domestic assailant was warned that his attitude should change after he was labeled a danger to his wife.

Marius Cioromela of Kirriemuir appeared for being convicted before Sheriff Gregor Murray in Forfar after previously admitting to committing offenses, including behaving threateningly towards women in a house at Ogilvy Place, Arbroath, on October 20, a breach of the peace in The Den, Kirriemuir on June 23 and having failed to appear in court on August 6.

Tax MP Laura McGillvery said the Crown had investigated the possibility of a non-harassment order to protect Cioromela’s partner, but said she didn’t want it put in place.

Sheriff Gregor Murray told 40-year-old accused Knowehead Crescent, Kirriemuir: “Everything in the social work report suggests to me that you are a dangerous man for your wife.

“There is every reason to believe that you are a man who could reoffend in relation to your wife.

“It is very clearly stated that you will not be able to comply with a monitoring requirement, in other words, they think you will not be able to do what is necessary to focus on your offense.

“I’m ready to put you on a community reimbursement order with a review in a short period of time,” said the sheriff.

“If your attitude changes, then I can consider placing you on the type of program that will prevent you from committing offenses in this way, and will make you work a very large number of hours of unpaid work.

“If you don’t stop and accept what is asked of you, you will go to jail.”

