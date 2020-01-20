advertisement

Fife’s main acute care hospital is at the “breaking point” as the demands of winter combine with the lack of community care packages, it has been claimed.

The Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy would operate at 109% capacity while people wait to be released during the busiest time of the year for the NHS.

The Scottish government has been urged to take urgent action to resolve the problem amid concerns over patient care and the welfare of staff in difficulty.

advertisement

NHS Fife said it continues to provide safe, appropriate and timely care despite the high demand, but reiterated previous advice that people should only go to the emergency room in an emergency.

Former Fife’s Health and Social Care Partnership President Andrew Rodger said operating beyond capacity usually means canceled operations and patients placed wherever there is space rather than in a dedicated room in their state – a practice known as boarding.

“The staff are juggling because there is no game in the system and during this time we have elderly people trapped in the hospital waiting for their release,” he said.

“There is a lot of good work going on in health care and social services, but it is undermined by a lack of coordination.”

Scottish government figures released last week showed 101 landfill delays in Fife in November, although the figure has since declined.

One-fifth of the 127 operations canceled in the region in the same month were due to a lack of capacity or some other non-clinical reason, a situation that is reflected across the country.

Claire Baker, MSP of central Scotland and Fife Labor, said that with a day in bed costing around £ 200, the NHS could not afford the “significant” cost of delayed dumps.

“The situation is the consequence of the SNP government underfunding essential services and poor workforce planning,” she said.

“It was not until October that Victoria Hospital received an overwhelming report on the stress of junior physicians who are faced with the reality of a hospital at a glaring point, which raises real concerns about care to the patients. “

She said the number of operations canceled has highlighted the magnitude of the problem and added: “Urgent measures must be taken to remedy it.”

NHS Fife Deputy General Manager Carol Potter said the winter presented a number of challenges, but plans were in place to ensure the board was as prepared as possible for the additional pressures.

“Our winter plan was promulgated a few months ago and the measures it contains have helped allow us to continue to provide safe, appropriate and timely care despite high demand.”

“As is often necessary during the winter, we had to postpone a small number of non-emergency planned operations in order to prioritize those who suffer the most.

“Every effort is made to rehabilitate those affected as soon as possible.”

The Scottish government has said it has invested £ 20 million to improve unplanned care throughout the year, including £ 13.4 million to help shorten discharge times, minimize canceled operations and guarantee the quality of care, patient safety and access to services during the winter.

Of this amount, £ 1.2 million has been allocated to NHS Fife.

advertisement