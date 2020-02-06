advertisement

Kirk Douglas, the prolific actor and producer whose “Spartacus” helped end the Hollywood blacklist, patriarch of a successful entertainment dynasty and one of the last surviving stars of the golden age of Hollywood, died on Wednesday. He was 103 years old.

“My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” his son Michael Douglas said in a statement on Instagram. “For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of film who lived to his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed was a benchmark for all of us ,

“But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk’s life was well lived, and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet, ”continued Michael Douglas. “Let me end with the words I said on his last birthday that will always be true. Dad, I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. “

Douglas was a three-time Oscar nominee for his films “Champion”, “Evil and the Beautiful” and “Lust for Life” and was awarded an honorary prize by the Academy in 1996. He is also known for his leading roles in Stanley Kubrick’s anti-war film “Paths of Glory”, Jacques Tourner’s “Out of the Past” and Billy Wilder’s “Ace in the Hole”, among many other films with Lana Turner, Robert Mitchum and Burt Lancaster ,

Before the release of “Spartacus” in 1960, Douglas met with screenwriter Dalton Trumbo and gave him recognition for the Oscar-winning film that helped end the Hollywood blacklist, the screenwriters, actors and directors who were accused who had shunned communist ties or sympathies.

“When (‘Spartacus’) is in the can, I not only tell them that you wrote it, but we write your name on it … your name, Dalton Trumbo, as the sole writer,” Douglas said to Trumbo, when he remembered in his book: “I am Spartacus!: make a film, break the blacklist.” “I could feel my heart pounding. When I said the words, I tried to convince myself that this was worth the risk … The blacklist is broken. “

Douglas has described the moment as his greatest achievement in a long career, although Douglas’ heroic report has been questioned for its accuracy.

In 1963, Douglas acquired the rights to the novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and turned it into a Broadway play in which he starred for five months. He then handed over the rights to his son Michael Douglas, who made it the best picture winner with Jack Nicholson. In a comment, he mentioned that he felt like a “failure” after failing to make it on Broadway.

“I’m flesh and blood on stage, no shadow on the screen,” wrote Douglas in 2016. “The eye of the film camera is a bad eye. If you act in front of it, this cyclops will take something from you until you feel empty. On stage you give the audience something, more comes back. “

Issur Danielovitch Demsky, who grew up with six sisters in Amsterdam, New York, grew up as Jewish emigrants from what is now Belarus. By 1941 he had legally changed his name to Kirk Douglas and joined the United States Navy during World War II. After a medical discharge in 1944, he was discovered by his fellow student Lauren Bacall at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

His first film was to be seen in 1946 with Barbara Stanwyck in Lewis Milestone’s “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers”. The part brought him early raves, although later in his career he turned to harder roles in several biographies and hard-nosed Noirs, including as a selfish boxer in “Champion”, as a manipulative film producer in “The Bad and the Beautiful”, as Vincent Van Gogh in “Lust for Life” and as a cynical reporter in “Ace in the Hole”.

Though Douglas has managed to give his personality an easier side, he played in Disney’s box office hit “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and appeared on “The Jack Benny Program”.

Later in his career, Douglas turned to some producers and directors, directed himself in 1973 in the westerns “Peg Leg, Musket and Saber” and in 1975 in “Posse”. He also turned to several television films and series. Including a television film remake of “Inherit the Wind” (1988) and a voice appearance on “The Simpsons” (1996).

In 1996 he suffered a severe stroke that limited his ability to speak, although in 1996 he was still able to receive his honorary award from the academy.

“I see my four sons. You are proud of the old man, ”said Douglas. “And I’m also proud, proud to have been part of Hollywood for 50 years, but for my wife Anne, I love you. And tonight I love you all and thank you for 50 wonderful years. “

He also received awards for his life’s work from the AFI, the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild, the Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts from George W. Bush in 2002 and was awarded a prize for his at the Santa Barbara Film Festival Excellent performance. Douglas is a testament to his longevity and reputation, which he gained decades after leaving work.

In December 2016, Douglas celebrated its 100th birthday at the Beverly Hilton, surrounded by family and friends, including Steven Spielberg, Don Rickles, Jeffrey Katzenberg and many more. And in January 2018, Douglas rarely appeared on stage with his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta Jones to present an award at the Golden Globes.

“Catherine, you said everything,” said Douglas. “I was working on a speech, but I don’t want to say it because I could never follow you.”

He is survived by his three sons Michael, Joel and Peter and his wife, producer Anne Buydens. His fourth son Eric died in 2004.

Kirk Douglas ’10 most memorable films, from “Spartacus” to “The Man from the Snowy River” (Photos)

The actor legend (and Michael Douglas’ father) died on Wednesday at the age of 103. Here’s a look back at his biggest roles in Hollywood.

Master (1949)

Douglas earned his first Oscar nomination for playing dogged boxer Midge Kelly in a black and white drama written by Carl Foreman (“High Noon”). Getty Images

Ace in the Hole (1950)

In one of Billy Wilder’s most cynical dramas, Douglas plays an unscrupulous journalist who takes advantage of a mining disaster – even sabotaging rescue efforts – to prolong the media hype.

Evil and the Beautiful (1951)

He earned his second Oscar nomination with another Cad – this time it is said to be based on a power-obsessed Hollywood producer David O. Selznick.

Lust for Life (1956)

Moving away from his cynical film roles, Douglas expressed his sympathy for the portrayal of the tortured artist Vincent Van Gogh in Vincente Minnelli’s biography – and the actor received his third Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Gunfight in the O.K. Corral (1957)

Douglas plays Doc Holliday with Burt Lancaster’s lawyer Wyatt Earp in John Sturges’ classic western about the famous shootout in Tombstone, Arizona.

Ways of Glory (1957)

Douglas, who again plays against Guy in Stanley Kubrick’s anti-war film, is brimming with decency as a French colonel in World War I who fights against an unfair war trial by his men.

Spartacus (1960)

Douglas had a career as a rebellious Roman slave in this historical drama, whose revolt on the screen had a real parallel. The actor also produced the blockbuster film, and his very public attitude by screenwriter Dalton Trumbo helped break Hollywood’s black list of communists.

The Brave Are Lonely (1962)

Douglas counted this Dalton Trumbo Western as his personal favorite and gave a memorable performance as a New Mexico cowboy who was more of a drifter than a guy rooted in the country.

Seven days in May (1964)

In John Frankenheimer’s political thriller, Douglas plays a longtime military officer who is suspected that his nuclear boss, Burt Lancaster, is planning to overthrow the president.

The Snowy River Man (1982)

Douglas plays twin brothers – a one-legged gold prospector and a wealthy rancher – in George Miller’s coming-of-age drama about a ranch hand in 1880s Australia.

