When the news spread that Kirk Douglas, one of the last stars of the Golden Age in Hollywood, passed away on Wednesday, stars from old and new Hollywood marked the three-time Oscar nominee as “a pillar of Hollywood” and as an “inspiring Skalawag” for to fight for (often) liberal purposes.

The award was headed by Douglas’ son Michael, a Hollywood star who was the first to announce the passing on of Instagram through his father.

“Kirk’s life was well lived and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet,” wrote Michael Douglas.

Also read: Kirk Douglas, “Spartacus” star and legend of Hollywood’s golden age, dies at the age of 103

“Let me end with the words I said on his last birthday that will always be true. Dad, I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. “

Steven Spielberg also praised: “Kirk has kept his charisma as a movie star until the end of his wonderful life and I am honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years,” said the director in a statement. “I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage – even beyond such breathtaking work – will be enough to inspire me for the rest of me.”

Mitzi Gaynor, one of Douglas’ few surviving co-stars from the Hollywood Golden Age, described him as “an incredible life”. Gaynor, who starred with Douglas in the romantic comedy “For Love or Money” from 1963, tweeted: “Thank you so generously for sharing your great talent with all of us. The film we shot together is always going to be special Take up space in my heart. My love for Anne and your beautiful family. “

Bravo Kirk Douglas about an incredible life. Thank you for generously sharing your great talent with all of us. The film we made together will always have a special place in my heart. My love for Anne & your lovely family. #KirkDouglas

– Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

Legends never leave us! RIP Kirk Douglas. We grew up with you. #BePeace

– Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) February 5, 2020

Also read: Kirk Douglas ’10 most memorable films, from “Spartacus” to “The Man from the Snowy River” (Photos)

Many posts from fans and colleagues included pictures from his most famous film, the 1960 epic “Spartacus”. This not only made Douglas one of the leading men in cinema, but also made him part of Hollywood history as he publicly announced that Dalton Trumbo, one of the authors, had been added to the Hollywood blacklist on charges of communist sympathy.

Douglas’ decision to side with Trumbo is considered one of the main reasons for the decision to end the blacklist. In addition, “Spartacus” itself became a collective call against red fear, especially for the cultural scene, in which the Roman armed forces demand the identification of the general by the Spartacus army, only for those who declare in succession: “I am Spartacus!” And sacrifice themselves for him.

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the Hollywood Pantheon. It was his turn to crack the blacklist. My love goes to my friend Michael and the whole family.

– Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

I will always be in awe. May your memory be a blessing forever #KirkDouglas https://t.co/9zEWwyUzic

– Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) February 5, 2020

Others also told stories of Douglas’ life, including his problems finding work due to his Jewish background. Douglas, who was born Issur Danielovitch, managed to get a job in a New York resort owned by an anti-Semitic woman, and applied under the pseudonym “Don Dempsey” this employer took a very interesting turn.

A Kirk Douglas story that I remember for a very long time. pic.twitter.com/0QvC0CVFLS

– Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman), February 5, 2020

Further homages to Kirk Douglas can be found below.

View this post on Instagram

My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. He was a legend to the world, an actor from the golden age of film who lived to his golden age, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed in set a standard that we all do should strive for. But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk’s life was well lived, and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, as well as a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet. Let me end with the words that I said on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

A contribution by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on February 5, 2020 at 3:33 p.m. PST

The SAG Awards mourn the legendary and talented lifetime achievement recipient Kirk Douglas. His commitment to action and justice was inspiring. Our thoughts were directed at his family at that time. pic.twitter.com/ydrciLNRZm

– SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas. The inspiring Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That has a nice sound! Great to hang out with, man.

– Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

We have lost another way too young. RIP Kirk Douglas.

– marc maron (@marcmaron) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas dead: icon actor was 103.

Church! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you! Have a good trip, stud! https://t.co/FtQDuDLcT6

– Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 6, 2020

What a place! Go ahead, Kirk Douglas. A star forever. https://t.co/Ohq3cC8WLM

– Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) February 6, 2020

Broken heart. Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of star and man. He got better every day. It is an honor to have known him. My love for his family. We could use a real Spartacus. #ripkirkdouglas

– jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 6, 2020

“I wanted to be an actor in second grade as a child. I played and my mother made a black apron and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, I (my father) gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone. -Kirk Douglas

Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

