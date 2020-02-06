advertisement

Honors pour in after the death of Kirk Douglas.

The legendary icon and the “Spartacus” star died peacefully at home early Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by his children, grandchildren and 65-year-old wife Anne Buydens Douglas, according to the actor’s longtime publicist, Marcia Newberger.

He was 103 years old.

advertisement

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Douglas ‘daughter-in-law and wife of his son Michael Douglas, showed a black and white picture of her kiss on Douglas’ cheek.

“To my darling Kirk,” she wrote next to the couple’s cute snapshot on Instagram. “I will love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep well.”

View this post on Instagram

For my darling Kirk, I will love you for the rest of my life. I miss you now. Sleep well…

A contribution by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on February 5, 2020 at 5:18 p.m. PST

Kirk Douglas starred in dozens of films and determined the Hollywood Golden Age, but his son Michael said he would simply remember him as a “father”.

“Let me end with the words I said on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son,” Michael added several family photos.

He added: “Kirk’s life was well lived and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet.”

View this post on Instagram

My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. He was a legend to the world, an actor from the golden age of film who lived to his golden age, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed in set a standard that we all do should strive for. But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk’s life was well lived, and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet. Let me end with the words that I said on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

A contribution by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on February 5, 2020 at 3:33 p.m. PST

Steven Spielberg remembered the actor’s lifelong charm.

“Kirk maintained his charisma as a movie star until the end of his wonderful life and I am honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years,” Spielberg said in a statement to the Hollywood reporter. “I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage – even beyond such breathtaking work – will be enough to inspire me for the rest of me.”

Other celebrities used social media to celebrate Douglas’ famous life and legacy.

Rob Reiner said the actor “will always be an icon in the Hollywood Pantheon.” He added: “(Kirk) went to the blacklist. My love goes to my friend Michael and the whole family.”

Lee Grant, who starred with Douglas in the 1951 Detective Story, said on Facebook that the actor was “one of the rarest creatures.”

“A film star as well as an incredible actor,” Grant wrote. “A man who forged his own destiny and used his reputation to make a difference in the world.” It was a gift, we were lucky enough to have it and, in a way, we will always do it. “

Mitzi Gaynor, who starred alongside Douglas in the film “For Love or Money” in 1963, applauded her co-star.

Bravo Kirk Douglas about an incredible life. Thank you for generously sharing your great talent with all of us. The film we made together will always have a special place in my heart. My love for Anne and your lovely family. # KirkDouglas

– Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

“Bravo Kirk Douglas about an incredible life,” she tweeted. “Thank you for generously sharing your great talent with all of us. The film we made together will always have a special place in my heart. My love for Anne and your lovely family. #KirkDouglas.”

Mark Hamill said Douglas was “one of the greatest stars of all time”. He continued: “A brilliant actor with an unforgettable, blazing charisma. He is also reminded that he risked his career by defying the Hollywood blacklist and hiring writer Dalton Trumbo for the classic Spartacus. #RIP

Danny DeVito described Douglas as the “inspiring Scalawag”. He added, “103 years on earth. That sounds nice! Great to hang out with, man.”

William Shatner expressed his condolences to the Kirk Douglas family. What an incredible icon he was in the industry! “

“Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander said he was “broken” on the news.

“Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of star and man,” tweeted Alexander. “He got better every day. It is an honor to have known him. My love for his family. We could use a real Spartacus.”

Bravo Kirk Douglas about an incredible life. Thank you for generously sharing your great talent with all of us. The film we made together will always have a special place in my heart. My love for Anne and your lovely family. # KirkDouglas

– Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

The United States Naval Institute commemorated Douglas service in the United States Navy from 1941 to 1944 during World War II.

“#RIP LTJG Kirk Douglas, USN (Ret). Douglas, who died today at the age of 103, “tweeted the institute”. He continued his successful acting career, in which he appeared in many classic films such as ‘Spartacus’. “

#RIP LTJG Kirk Douglas, USN (Ret). Douglas was employed by the PC-1139 submarine tracker during World War II before being released for injury in an attack. He continued his successful acting career, in which he appeared in many classic films such as “Spartacus” .pic.twitter.com / ImH0ccCv8i

– US Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute), February 6, 2020

Actor Ed Asner, a former President of the Screen Actors Guild, said he would “always be in awe” at Douglas. Asner added: “May your memory be a blessing forever.”

On Twitter, the SAG Awards mourned “the loss of the legendary and talented lifetime recipient Kirk Douglas. His commitment to action and justice was inspiring. Our thoughts were with his family at that time.”

The Academy of Arts and Sciences for Feature Films said goodbye to a Hollywood legend and quoted Douglas as an inspiration for becoming an actor: “I wanted to be an actor since I was a second grade child. I played and my mother made a black apron and I played a shoemaker. After the performance I (my father) gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone. “

“I wanted to be an actor in second grade as a child. I played and my mother made a black apron and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, I (my father) gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone. -Kirk Douglas

Goodbye to a Hollywood legend.pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

The Golden Globes described Douglas as “one of the most famous actors of all time”.

The Walt Disney Family Museum released a photo of Douglas filming the 1954 film “20,000 Miles Under the Sea”, the first “Live Action Feature Film at Walt Disney Studios”.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about Kirk Douglas’ death,” the company tweeted. “Our condolences go to his family and to everyone who loved his work.”

We are deeply sad to hear about Kirk Douglas’ death. His performance of Ned Land in 20,000 Miles Below the Sea (1954) anchored the first live-action feature film at Walt Disney Studios. Our condolences go to his family and to everyone who loved his work.pic.twitter.com/Kdi9R5Y0sb

– The Walt Disney Family Museum (@WDFMuseum) February 6, 2020

According to Frances Fisher, Douglas was “the first actor I ever saw on screen”.

“I remember his presence to this day. Among his many honors: the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” said Frances, adding, “calm in power.”

George Takei said Douglas “will be missed.”

“Douglas was an Oscar winner and winner of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and glorious life,” he tweeted. “He was adored and loved.”

The legendary actor Kirk Douglas passed away today at the age of 103. As an Oscar winner and winner of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and glorious life. He has been worshiped and loved and will be missed.

– George Takei (@GeorgeTakia) February 5, 2020

Tennis legend Billie Jean King said she knew Douglas “when I was playing junior tennis in the 1950s”.

“Kirk Douglas loved tennis,” she tweeted. “He was a talented actor who really loved his craft. He loved his family even more. May he rest in peace.”

advertisement