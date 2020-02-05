advertisement

Actor Kirk Douglas, a star from Hollywood’s golden age best known for his starring role in Spartacus, died at the age of 103.

His son Michael announced the news on Thursday in a statement to People Magazine. “He was a legend to the world, an actor from the golden age of film who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian, his commitment to justice and the reasons he believed in, a measure of all our endeavors represented. ” the statement said.

“But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet,” Michael said.

“Let me end with the words I said on his last birthday that will always be true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. “

He is survived by his wife Anne Buydens and his three sons Michael, Joel and Eric. – Guardian

