advertisement

The actor legend (and Michael Douglas’ father) passed the century barrier on December 9, 2016. Here’s a look back at his biggest roles in Hollywood.

Getty Images

advertisement

Master (1949)

Douglas earned his first Oscar nomination for playing dogged boxer Midge Kelly in a black and white drama written by Carl Foreman (“High Noon”).

Ace in the Hole (1950)

In one of Billy Wilder’s most cynical dramas, Douglas plays an unscrupulous journalist who takes advantage of a mining disaster – even sabotaging rescue efforts – to prolong the media hype.

Evil and the Beautiful (1951)

He earned his second Oscar nomination with another Cad – this time it is said to be based on a power-obsessed Hollywood producer David O. Selznick.

Lust for Life (1956)

Moving away from his cynical film roles, Douglas expressed his sympathy for the portrayal of the tortured artist Vincent Van Gogh in Vincente Minnelli’s biography – and the actor received his third Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Gunfight in the O.K. Corral (1957)

Douglas plays Doc Holliday with Burt Lancaster’s lawyer Wyatt Earp in John Sturges’ classic western about the famous shootout in Tombstone, Arizona.

Ways of Glory (1957)

Douglas, who again plays against Guy in Stanley Kubrick’s anti-war film, is brimming with decency as a French colonel in World War I who fights against an unfair war trial by his men.

Spartacus (1960)

Douglas had a career as a rebellious Roman slave in this historical drama, whose revolt on the screen had a real parallel. The actor also produced the blockbuster film, and his very public attitude by screenwriter Dalton Trumbo helped break Hollywood’s black list of communists.

The Brave Are Lonely (1962)

Douglas counted this Dalton Trumbo Western as his personal favorite and gave a memorable performance as a New Mexico cowboy who was more of a drifter than a guy rooted in the country.

Seven days in May (1964)

In John Frankenheimer’s political thriller, Douglas plays a longtime military officer who is suspected that his nuclear boss, Burt Lancaster, is planning to overthrow the president.

The Snowy River Man (1982)

Douglas plays twin brothers – a one-legged gold prospector and a wealthy rancher – in George Miller’s coming-of-age drama about a ranch hand in 1880s Australia.

advertisement