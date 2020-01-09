advertisement

Australian national team captain Leyton Hewitt started out with his two singles players to go out in the match against the established British team, and it was paid off after a 3-6, 6-3, 18-16 victory that was sealed off.

Kyrgios had 6-2, 6-2 in the first half against Cam Norrie.

But De Minaur lost his 3-hour, 23-minute singles match to Dan Evans 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (2) after retaining four points to send the quarter-final first to a new international team tournament pair. towards:

It was the first loss of the year, and he wanted to make changes right away. Hewitt allowed De Minaur to pair with Nick Kirgios, instead of Chris Guccio and Peon Percy, who were undefeated in three games in the group stage.

The Australians will play Spain and Belgium in the quarterfinal winner Rafael Nadal.

Australia did not lose in the group stage as they finished 3-0 at Brisbane with a 3-0 draw in Sydney, securing their place in the playoffs in Sydney to save the game.

Britain finished in Group C 2-1 in Sydney.

Russia play Argentina after their second quarter-final game on Thursday.

