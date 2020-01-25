advertisement

Alabama Basketball has one of the best one-two wins in college basketball with Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty. Here’s a deeper look at the most underestimated NCAA pairing in 2019-20.

That was Alabama Basketball’s junior wing, John Petty, on Twitter after the Crimson Tide defeated the (then) undefeated Auburn Tigers with an 83-64 tie.

Petty obviously wasn’t lying; The tide has “increased”. In their two games since Auburn, Alabama has won both with an average point differential of 14.5 (including the win over Auburn, resulting in a winning streak of 3 games and an average of 16 point differential).



Since Petty’s promising tweet, he has personally intensified his game. After his 7-point deficit (20 percent of 3) on Auburn, Petty has lost 20 and 23 points (45 percent of 3 in total) in the last two victories of the Crimson Tide.

He was one of the main drivers of Alabama’s success this season, but he didn’t do it alone. Let’s say Petty is the one who steers the wheel. If this is the case, his colleague Kira Lewis Jr. is the one who operates the accelerator pedal.

Lewis is a young, quick point guard who, when speaking to the right person, has NBA draft buzz around his name in the first round. Petty is used to teaming up with such a player. He was a partner of Cavaliers Guard Collin Sexton in his first season.

His pairing with Sexton generated a lot more hype than his current one with Lewis, and that’s very unfortunate. Alabama fans can now look forward to their back room just as they did when Sexton was in town.

But it just doesn’t feel like the excitement is there, especially in the national scene. For this reason, this guard tandem is the most underrated in college basketball. Here’s a closer look at what makes them both so great.

