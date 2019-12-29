advertisement

A mother and her young son are dead in a horror car accident in Victoria region that injured two other members of the same family.

The family’s vehicle collided with a large truck at around 12:20 p.m. in Kingston near Creswick on Sunday, killing the 37-year-old woman and her five-year-old son and killing another son at the age of nine. He was flown to the Royal Children’s Clinic while the children’s father driving the car was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A full recovery is expected from both.

media_cameraA mother and her young son were killed in the horror attack.

Nine News reports that the truck couldn’t stop at a priority sign, entered the intersection, and flew the family’s Toyota Rav4 up into a tree. The mother and her son were squeezed under the weight of the truck when it hit the side of their truck. The impact also killed the family dog.

“It is absolutely devastating. This is a collision that has been completely and completely avoided, ”Sergeant Paul Lineham of the Victoria Police told Nine News.

media_cameraThe intersection where the crash happened

“We have two dead people here – one is a child … these things shouldn’t happen.”

The uninjured truck driver, a 59-year-old West Australian man, was questioned by the police for almost two hours before being taken away for further testing. He is expected to be charged with dangerous driving that causes death.

