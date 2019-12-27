advertisement

KINGSTON, Pa. – Rick Kornfeld says that he is not so good at good intentions for the new year, but hopes to play pickleball regularly in the new Jewish community center in Kingston in the coming year.

“Yes, pickleball is great. I just learned from my sister-in-law who we played last week. I played with my family today, it’s a great sport,” said Rick Kornfeld, Kingston.

JCC staff say New Year is a time they are looking forward to.

“It’s a good time to get started and get in shape. Get in shape again or start a new program. Excellent opportunity. New start,” said Doug Miller, JCC.

Tess Kornfeld says that if you are someone looking for a good resolution for the new year, pickleball at the JCC might be for you.

“Absolutely, I like it, that’s the number one you’re looking for in the resolution of a New Year that you want to stick to,” said Tess Kornfeld, New York.

Although some gymgoers regard the New Year’s Resolution crowd as an inconvenience, people here at the JCC are looking forward to it.

“People are excited about having new people and meeting new people at the gym and getting involved in new activities,” Miller said.

“It is definitely an opportunity to meet new people, make new friends and let people say you will see you on the field tomorrow and you will say yes and then you will have to come back,” said Tess.

Members say that if you are looking for a place to pursue your health resolution for the new year, you will consider joining the JCC.

“Well, hopefully people will join in and see it get a tour, it’s a beautiful place. Brand new, equipment new, gym’s new fitness center. They should come here and see it,” Rick said. Kornfeld.

Click here if you want to know more about the fitness options on the JCC.

