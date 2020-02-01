advertisement

Canadian mogul legend Mikaël Kingsbury complemented his career as a medalist on January 25th in Quebec’s Mont Tremblant with the skin of his teeth.

Kingsbury celebrated his 58th career win and defeated Japanese Ikuma Horishima with just 0.2 points, while Frenchman Benjamin Cavet finished third.

“Throughout the day, I felt more secure and was able to open up additional equipment in the final,” Kingsbury said in a publication, noting that qualifying conditions were challenging.

Other Canadians included: Gabriel Dufresne in the 12th; Pemberton’s Brenden Kelly in the 18th; Kerrian Chunlaud in the 21st; Robbie Andison on 23rd; Jordan Kober on 28th; Ryan Portello in 33rd place; Brayden Kuroda in 34th place; Laurent Dumais in 48th place; and Elliot Vaillancourt at 49.

For women, Justine Dufour-Lapointe was the fifth Canadian, 1.59 points behind and 3.55 points behind the French champion Perrine Laffont. Yulia Galysheva from Kazakhstan came second and Russia’s Anastasia Smirnova third.

The Canadian contingent was rounded off by: Valerie Gilbert in eighth place; Berkley Brown in 16th place; Chloe Dufour-Lapointe in the 17th; Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert in the 19th; and freestyle whistler alum Maia Schwinghammer at 30.

Thompson on the podium in Sweden

Whistler cyclist Marielle Thompson took her fourth podium in the FIS World Cup season on January 26th in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

Thompson took third place, followed by Sandra Naeslund from Sweden and Fanny Smith from Switzerland. Brittany Phelan ended the grand finale in fourth, Abby McEwen in 13th.

“This track is a lot of fun, there are so many big jumps and features. You really have to hit the bottom rhythm that I did on most of my runs. I just got stuck in the finale and didn’t really do it after I saw Ryan (Regez) from so far back yesterday, I thought there was a chance, “Thompson said in a press release. “I did everything I had to do and I’m happy with third place.”

On January 25, Phelan was third on the podium, Thompson fourth. Smith was on the podium, followed by Naeslund. McEwen meanwhile finished ninth.

The Canadian men took second place on both days when Brady Leman finished second on January 25, placing between winner Ryan Regez from Switzerland and Francois Place from France. Kevin Drury finished eighth, Zach Belczyk 39th and Chris Del Bosco 47th.

On January 26, Drury came second ahead of German winner Daniel Bohnacker, Regez third and Leman fourth. Kristofor Mahler was 15th, Del Bosco 38th and Belczyk 41 ..

WMSC graduates rank Kitzbühel among the top 30

The descent in Kitzbühel, Austria, was rounded up on speed demon calendars long before the season, and two graduates of the Whistler Mountain Ski Club (WMSC) paid off this year.

In this year’s race, which was held on January 25, two WMSC alums crept into the top 30, with Canadian Cameron Alexander and Brodie Seger taking 27th and 29th place respectively. With 2.01 seconds behind the Austrian Matthias Mayer, Alexander prevailed over his compatriot Vincent Kriechmayr and the Swiss Beat Feuz.

Jeffrey Read took 33rd place, WMSC graduate James Crawford 39th and Ben Thomsen 42nd.

On January 24, Crawford got Canada’s best result in the Super-G and finished 24th, 1.73 seconds behind the winner Kjetil Jansrud from Norway. The Norwegian Aleksandr Aamodt Kilde came second, while Mayer came third. Seger finished 31st and Thomsen 46th.

In the slalom weekend on January 26th, Erik Read was the only Canadian to do two runs. With his 25th place he was 8.67 seconds behind the Swiss winner Daniel Yule. Austrian Marco Schwartz and Frenchman Clement Noel rounded off the podium in places two and three.

The Canadian women meanwhile went on the slopes in Bansko, Bulgaria at the weekend. Marie-Michele Gagnon was the only representative.

Gagnon achieved her best result in the early morning and finished 13th on the weekend descent. Gagnon was 2.06 seconds behind the winner Mikaela Shiffrin from the USA, who took first place ahead of Italian Federica Brignone and Swiss Joana Haehlen.

In the downhill on January 25, Gagnon slipped to 27th and was 2.44 seconds behind the winner Elena Curtoni, who finished second on the Italian podium with Marta Bassino and Brignone as third.

Finally, Gagnon’s 25th in the Super-G of January 26 left her behind Shiffrin to 3.08 seconds and was again at the top. Bassino took another second and Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami took third place.

Grondin defends Canadian lawn at Big White

Canadian snowboard cross racer Eliot Grondin was on the podium on January 25th at the FIS World Cup event in Big White on home soil.

Grondin came second behind Italian Omar Visentin, while American Alex Deibold finished third. Canadian Kevin Hill was eighth, Evan Bichon 38, Liam Moffatt 39, Anthony Gervais-Marcoux 43 and Colby Graham 47.

In the race on January 26, Grondin was still the best Canadian, even though he slipped to ninth. The Italian Lorenzo Sommariva won against the Austrian Jakob Dusek and the American Senna Leith. Meanwhile, Hill finished 14th, Moffatt 41st, Bichon 43rd and Gervais-Marcoux and Graham ended the weekend in 48th and 49th respectively.

For women, Meryeta Odine took 10th place as the best Canadian both days in a row.

On January 25, Italian Michela Moioli won ahead of Australian Belle Brockhoff and Italian Raffaella Brutto. Tess Critchlow was 17th, Whistlers Zoe Bergermann 18th, Carle Brenneman 21st, Audrey McManiman 22nd and Whistlers Haili Moyer 26th.

On January 26, Brockhoff prevailed against Moioli and the American Faye Gulini finished third. Bergermann, Critchlow and Brenneman were in a row from 19th to 21st place, while McManiman and Moyer took 25th and 27th place.

Jepsen receives another medal in Slovenia

Whistler Mountain Ski Club graduate Mollie Jepsen was again on the podium of the International Paralympic Committee Para-Alpine World Cup. After taking four medals home at her first season stop in Switzerland, Jepsen took another medal in Kranjska Gora (Slovenia) and won silver in the first of three giant slaloms on January 20. 22nd

Legault wins at Sun Peaks

Jacob Legault, member of the Whistler Valley Snowboard Club, won the North American Cup at Sun Peaks on January 15.

The 16-year-old slopestyler had a best run of 93.25 to ward off Canadians Michael Modesti (90.5) and Cameron Spalding (89.25). The final also reached: Jadyn Chomlack (fifth); Keenan Demchuk (seventh); Truth Smith (ninth); and Liam Stevens (12th).

For women, Maggie Crompton finished fourth with 83.25, while Jackie Carlson (fifth), Ge Rong (sixth) and Bailey Birkkjaer (eleventh) reached the final.

However, Carlson and Chomlack found their way to the grand podium on January 16.

For women, Carlson scored two runs with 166 points and finished second behind the 177 from Kaitlyn Adams. Crompton finished fourth with 158.5 points, less than four out of three points.

In the men’s category, Chomlack achieved second place with 172.25 points, ahead of the American Dave Retzlaff with 186 points. Teammates Finn Finestone and Lane Weaver also reached the final and finished fifth and eighth respectively.

WMSC leads the Janyk Cup

The Whistler Mountain Ski Club (WMSC) U12 Club won the Janyk Cup at home on January 19.

With 70 athletes from the club, Cypress Mountain, Mount Seymour and Grouse Mountain Tyee, who started in warm conditions, the locals held onto the trophy, which was named after Andree Janyk, the club’s long-time volunteer.

The winners were determined by calculating the combined times in two giant slalom races, with Hannah Neeves winning the women’s event and Kingsley Parkhill winning the men’s title.

In 2008 the WMSC won the podium with Parkhill leaders Dreas Gibbons and Marek Novak in the first GS race, while Parkhill ended in the second race ahead of Gibbons and Graydyn Swanson. Luka Buchheister won both in the 2009 division, while Blake Thornhill finished third in both categories.

The WMSC won the women’s podium in 2008, with Hannah Neeves winning her sister Sophie Neeves and Alexa Ferguson. Maggie Cormack took second place in the first competition in 2009 and Maia Harriman took second place, while Cormack took third place in the second.

In the double “glalom” campaign, Hannah Neeves prevailed against sister Sophie and Maika Lennox-King in 2008, while Cormack took third place in 2009. In 2008, Parkhill led the men’s podium with Dominic Reid and Gibbons, while Buchheister won the men’s category in 2009.

The day before, around 140 drivers from the same clubs took part in the Nancy Greene Skills event. For the first time, the overall results for boys and girls were summarized in the three racing categories.

Parkhill took the 2008 win in the double glalom, while Reid took third place. In terms of start and skate, Lennox-King took third place among the 2008 riders.

Finally, Gibbons and Parkhill finished second and third in 2008 at the Tuck and Skate, while Buchheister took second place in 2009.

Kripps takes two podium places

Canadian bobsledder Justin Kripps was on the podium twice at the BMW IBSF World Cup at Königssee this weekend.

Kripps and the brakeman Cameron Stones started on January 25th with a second place in the two-man race. The winners Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis from Germany were 0.51 seconds behind, while another German sled, Nico Walther and Malte Schwenzfeier, came third.

The next day, Kripps, Benjamin Coakwell, Ryan Sommer and Stones slid into third place in the four-man race behind two German sleds, the winning team led by Friedrich and the runner-up led by Johannes Lochner.

The Canadians narrowly missed a medal when Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski finished fourth, 0.06 seconds from third and 0.15 seconds behind winners Kaillie Humphries and Sylvia Hoffmann from the USA. The Germans completed the podium with Laura Nolte and Erline Nolte in second place and Stephanie Schneider and Ann-Christin Stack in third place.

Canada’s top skeleton athlete also finished fourth when Mirela Rahneva took 0.26 seconds out of the medals and 0.67 seconds behind German champion Tina Hermann. Jacqueline Loelling, also from Germany, came in second, while the Russian Elena Nikitina came in third. North Vancouver’s Jane Channell was 15th, Madison Charney 21st.

In the men’s category, Kevin Boyer was the 17th Canadian, while Kyle Murray was the 28th. At the top of the table, Russian Alexander Tretiakov prevailed against South Korean Sungbin Yun and German Felix Keisinger.

Toutant tops at Laax

Canadian snowboarder Sebastien Toutant secured first place in slopestyle in the FIS World Cup campaign on January 15th in Laax (Switzerland). The Americans Redmond Gerard (85.45) and Justus Henkes (82.33) considered Toutants 87.25 to be the win.

“I have been coming here for so many years and I am very proud that I have finally made it to the top. It is my first competition in 2020 and it is simply incredible to win here in LAAX … I have a big fall in training and were lucky enough to drive the finals and land the winning run, “said Toutant in a publication.

Other Canadians were Michael Ciccarelli (13th), Francis Jobin (22nd) and Nicolas LaFramboise (48th).

Among the women, Laurie Blouin was the sixth Canadian, and the American Julia Marino prevailed against the Japanese Reira Iwabuchi and the Englishwoman Katie Ormerod. Sommer Gendron was seventh and Brooke Voigt ninth.

Canada was less represented in the halfpipe of January 18, as Braeden Adams and Shawn Fair were 21st and 22nd in the men’s competition. The Australian Scotty James prevailed against the Japanese Yuto Totsuka and the American Taylor Gold.

No Canadian women participated. Spaniard Queralt Castellet prevailed against Chinese challengers Xuetong Cai and Jiayu Liu.

At the event the following weekend at the Seiseralm in Italy, Voigt was 68.66 points behind the Australians Tess Coady (73.48) and Ormerod (72.11) on the podium. Meanwhile, Gendron finished eighth and Baily McDonald 15th.

In the men’s category, Jobin was the eleventh Canadian at 70.63. The Russian Vlad Khadarin (85.25) scored the victory over two Japanese competitors, Ruki Tobita (83.81) and Hiroaki Kunitake (79.75). Other Canucks were LaFramboise (19th), Carter Jarvis (25th) and John MacDougall (42nd).

