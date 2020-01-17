advertisement

While the crowd sips soft pretzels, cheesesteaks, and water ice, the Kings will try to avoid the bitter defeat in Philadelphia against Flyers Saturday.

A win in Philly would help save the road trip, as the Kings won 1-2 against 1 on this five-game swing before the All-Star break. They have lost a total of six of their last seven games.

advertisement

In their last game, they sank into a 0-4 hole against the Florida Panthers. It would have been a five-goal deficit if it hadn’t been for Center Nikolai Prohorkin’s quick, desperate game on the goal line that would have kept the puck just inches from the net.

They abandoned two power play goals, one in transition and one after a failed clearing attempt.

The kings would push back in the third period and score three goals in less than six minutes. They almost got a fourth goal when defender Drew Doughty, who started the rally with a shot deflected by left winger Alex Iafallo, struck goalkeeper Samuel Montembeault but hit the post with one blow.

In the end, the kings had no points to show because the games lasted 60 minutes rather than six minutes.

“The comeback is in our DNA,” King’s coach Todd McLellan told reporters. “In this part I drink my hat to the boys. But everything else that went into the game really disappointed me. ”

McLellan was annoyed by his team’s lack of attention to detail and mental errors, and even unfavorably compared their performance to a 4-1 loss to Nashville on January 4.

“We’re professionals. We should be able to show up,” McLellan told reporters, “let’s have a good skate tomorrow and play Philly the way we can.”

The Kings were working on the flyers at the beginning of their previous meeting on December 31st at the Staples Center. They had a 4-0 lead when Philadelphia meandered through a brutal first period. Ultimately, the kings prevailed 5: 3.

The rest of the Flyers road trip was largely listless with 1-4-1.

The Flyers last lost to the Montreal Canadiens when former Kings wing Ilya Kovalchuk scored two goals in a 4-1 win. They had previously beaten the league’s three best teams – the Blues in St. Louis and the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins in Philadelphia – and lost a 1-0 game against the hottest team in the NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning.

Center Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with 41 points in 47 games and a plus-minus rating of +15. Two years ago, he was a finalist in the Selke Trophy for the best defensive striker in the league. Travis Konecny ​​has had a breakout season with 40 points in three games less than couturier.

In the following years, the Flyers signed big ticket forwards in the independent agency. You have had mixed results both in total and in the last few weeks. Left winger James van Riemsdyk and central defender Kevin Hayes scored 22 points in the games on December 13, but only four in the games on January 6.

Kings in Philadelphia

When: 4pm Saturday

Where: Wells Fargo Center

TV / Radio: Fox Sports West / iHeartRadio

advertisement