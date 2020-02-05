advertisement

Less than three weeks after the NHL closes, last night’s kings made the first of possibly several significant trades in last place as they strive to rebuild.

The Kings sent Kyle Clifford and goalkeeper Jack Campbell to the Toronto Maple Leafs. They exchanged Trevor Moore and two draft picks from the third round (one in 2020 and one conditional pick in 2021).

Long-time fan favorite Clifford, 29, should become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 10-year-old veteran has spent his entire NHL career with the Kings, scoring 60 goals and 69 assists in 660 games. The two-way striker, who scored six goals and eight assists in 53 games this season, played on the Kings Cup teams in 2012 and 2014. The Kings will also pay half of Clifford’s remaining $ 1.9 million salary this season.

The 28-year-old Campbell has been the Kings’ top substitute goalkeeper for the past two seasons, and is likely to play the same role for a Toronto team that is only two points away from the playoff position despite an inconsistent goal difference. After signing a two-year contract renewal this summer, starting next season, Campbell was 8-10-2 with 2.85 goals compared to the average and a percentage saving of 900 in 20 games (all starts) in this Season. He broke into the NHL by appearing in a game for the Dallas Stars in 2013/14, and then returned to the league with the Kings in 2016/17, for whom he played in four seasons.

The kings will receive the selection for the third round 2020, which originally belonged to the Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as the conditional selection for the third round 2021. The conditional selection for the third round 2021 could reportedly become a selection for the second round if Clifford signs again this summer in Toronto or when Campbell wins six regular season games this season and the Maple Leafs play the playoffs.

It will be a homecoming for Moore, who was born in Thousand Oaks and played amateur hockey in the LA region before going to the University of Denver. The winger was hired as an unoccupied free agent after his junior season with the Pioneers.

Moore, 24, played 9 minutes and 32 seconds on Wednesday in the Maple Leafs’ 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers. He has three goals and two assists in 27 games this season, after scoring two goals and six assists in 25 games last season as a rookie for Toronto.

Campbell’s departure opens the door for potential Kings Cal Petersen, who was called to the NHL club on Wednesday evening. The 25-year-old is considered a possible successor to long-time No. 1 goalkeeper Jonathan Quick and has 3.43 goals compared to the average and a percentage saving of 0.906 at Ontario Reign of the AHL. In eleven NHL games in his career (all last season) Petersen scored 2.60 goals compared to the average and achieved a saving of 0.924 percent.

Strikers Tyler Toffoli and Trevor Lewis, as well as defenders Derek Forbort, Ben Hutton and Joakim Ryan all expire their contracts for the Kings and are candidates to be postponed before February 24th.

The Kings, who have played 2-9: 1 in their last 12 games, have the lowest score in the Western Conference.

