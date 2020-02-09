advertisement

NEW YORK – Artemi Panarin, Kaapo Kakko and Greg McKegg scored and the New York Rangers defeated the unfortunate kings 4-1 on Sunday night.

New York won for the fourth time in the last six games. Tony DeAngelo had an empty corner, and rookie Igor Shesterkin scored 42 saves for his fifth win in six starts.

Jonathan Quick scored 37 saves for the Kings, who lost five times in a row.

The Kings (19-33-5) played their third game in the New York area in four nights. They started a four-game journey with a 4-2 loss in Washington, followed by a 5-3 loss to Brooklyn islanders on Thursday. They were then hidden 3-0 by the Devils on Saturday.

The Kings have the worst record in the Western Conference and played their 33rd road game in the top division. You are only eight wins away from the Staples Center.

Panarin and Kakko helped the Rangers on the third try.

The 18-year-old Kakko achieved a 2-0 victory with his eighth win of the season 9:20. It was the first goal since January 2 for the No. 2 in last year’s draft.

The kings got you back when Trevor met Moore at 10:47. It was Moore’s first goal since he was won in a Toronto deal on Wednesday.

Panarin added his best 28th team goal at 5:11 p.m. before Angelo shot home 2:11. It was DeAngelo’s 13th season.

Shesterkin scored 10 saves in the first, 15 in the second and 17 more in the third. The 24-year-old Russian goalkeeper has won three times in a row. He heard songs from “Igor! Igor! “Out of the crowd at Madison Square Garden during the third period.

McKegg scored 2:23 in the first half and shot the puck from the left circle past Jonathan Quick. It was McKegg’s third goal of the season and the second in three games.

REMARKS

The Rangers defeated defenders Brendan Smtih and goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev. … The Kings scratched defenders Ben Hutton and Derek Forbort and striker Trevor Lewis. … Rangers defender Brady Skjei played his 300th career game. … The Kings won the previous meeting 3-1 in Los Angeles on December 10th. … The Rangers played their 30th home game. You have 17 street games left.

NEXT

Rangers: Visit Winnipeg Jets to start a three-game road trip on Tuesday.

Kings: Host Calgary Flames on Wednesday at the Staples Center.

