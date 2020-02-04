advertisement

SACRAMENTO, California – De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and five assists, Bogdan Bogdanovic made five free throws in the last 69 seconds, and the Sacramento Kings held a late run from Minnesota to win 113-109 Monday night and gave the Timberwolves theirs 12. Loss in a row.

Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Buddy Hield 16 and Harrison Barnes had 14 points and seven assists for Sacramento.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead six Minnesota players in the double digits. Shabazz Napier added 17 points and seven assists.

It was the third game between the teams this season and the first to end in regulation. Minnesota won in double overtime in December, ending a skid with eleven games. Sacramento returned from 17:49 to 2:49 to win last Monday.

This also took almost additional time.

Robert Covington’s 3-pointer, 4.7 seconds ahead, brought Minnesota to 112-109. After the Kings turned up after a 5-second injury, Andrew Wiggins shot a 3 that hit the back of the rim.

The Timberwolves haven’t won since January 9th.

The Kings took the lead 15-2, rising 60:40 after Fox’s slip in the second quarter and leading 65:50 at halftime.

Fox caused another spark in the third quarter as he circled Napier and passed Towns for a one-handed dunk that brought 87-66.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Towns Double-Double was the 257th in his career, overtaking Kevin Love for second place on the franchise list. Kevin Garnett holds the Timberwolves record at 606.… Allen Crabbe (knee) was eliminated for the third time in a row.

Kings: Fox scored 10 out of 16 points and reached 30 points for the fourth time this season.

NEXT

Timberwolves: Play the Hawks in Minnesota on Wednesday. Minnesota has won three of their last four games against Atlanta at the Target Center.

Kings: Host the heat on Friday. Sacramento won the two-game series last season, but Miami won its first matchup this season.

