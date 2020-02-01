advertisement

SACRAMENTO: Luke Walton thought it could be a quick call.

The Golden State Warriors had reached the 2015 NBA final against LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers. Walton, then an assistant to Steve Kerr’s warriors, wanted to pick out Kobe Bryant’s brain to face James.

Bryants Lakers had never seen James in a final. But Kobe – he had thoughts. Walton tried to digest them all when he pushed his then-newborn son around in a stroller. What he envisioned as an occasional phone call became a detailed scouting report.

“I just asked Kob to tell me everything you know about LeBron,” he said. “And it goes through about 30 minutes. I sit outside my house and he is still following the (James) tendencies and how he likes to come over first and get people to get involved. All of the things he learned to play against him were a breeze for him. So he managed to be a competitor. ”

Since Bryant died last Sunday, these memories have returned to Walton’s head. Now the head coach of the Sacramento Kings, former teammate of Bryant, has conjured up some of these memories himself: Before Walton put his five-and-a-half-year-old son to bed last night, he made old Kobe highlights and they looked at them together.

Other memories he had were not his own. The Kings have a dirty rivalry history with the Lakers, including many years in which Bryant and Company have pushed them out of the playoffs. It was before Walton’s time, but King President Vlade Divac and other members of the organization have spoken a lot about their memories of Bryant and the reluctant respect he offered over the past few days.

“There isn’t much love, but the boy has a lot of respect,” he said. “It is Vlade and she and her front office, this city, this organization takes great pride in its kings and it feels like a family. And they are hurt. And they support and understand.”

The Kings dramatically paid tribute to Bryant: there were several videos during timeouts that paid tribute to the rival, including one that listed the Black Mamba’s top 8 highlights against Sacramento. Two playoff elimination games from 2001 and 2002 were on the list.

It was a surreal week, especially for Walton, who visited the Staples Center on Thursday where he struggled with memories of Vanessa Bryant and her children waiting in front of the Lakers locker room after the games.

While Walton had been coaching the Lakers himself in recent years, he had seen signs that Bryant, the fierce competitor, was turning into Bryant, the proud father.

“The happiness that I have seen from a distance with his children and that he coaches them and the way he talks about how much fun he enjoys doing these three-hour exercises,” he said. “It blew me away, but he had the same kind of passion and joy and love for it that he did to play.”

Walton said he spoke to former teammates, especially the 2009 and 2010 title mates, including Lamar Odom, Jordan Farmar and Adam Morrison. They shared their favorite stories, for example when the Bryant team – who went straight from high school to professional – taught the drinking game “Quarters”. Bryant continued to practice the game long after the group gave it up to finally defeat them.

Telling stories helps, Walton said, even if it still hurts.

“It talks to old teammates, it makes you emotional,” he said. “It allows us to slowly accept what this is and what our new reality is. It will take more and more time.”

