Kings Center Jeff Carter (77) has a pass from left wing Kyle Clifford (13) and hits goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tampa Bay Lightning in the first half of Tuesday in Tampa, Florida (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara).
The Los Angeles Kings Center Jeff Carter (77) celebrates his goal against Tampa Bay Lightning during the first game period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
The left wing of the Los Angeles Kings, Kyle Clifford (13), celebrates with the bench after scoring against Tampa Bay Lightning during the first game period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
The left wing of Tampa Bay Lightning, Alex Killorn (17), celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings with center Mitchell Stephens in the first round of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida (AP Photo / Chris O.) ‘Meara)
Jeff Carter (77) of the Los Angeles Kings removes the puck from the left wing of Tampa Bay Lightning Alex Killorn (17) during the first phase of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
The left wing of Los Angeles Kings, Nikolai Prokhorkin (74), plays between the defender of Tampa Bay Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev (98), and the right wing, Nikita Kucherov (86), on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
Tampa Bay Lightning Center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the first game period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
Tampa Bay Lightning defender Kevin Shattenkirk (22) throws the puck in the first round of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida, from the center of the Los Angeles Kings, Anze Kopitar (11 ). (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
Los Angeles Kings right winger Dustin Brown (23) shields goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) of Tampa Bay Lightning after left winger Kyle Clifford (not shown) hit on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from Tampa, Florida (AP- Photo / Chris O’Meara)
Defender of Tampa Bay Lightning, Victor Hedman, right, works the puck in front of the center of the Los Angeles Kings, Jeff Carter, during the second season of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
A coach looks at goalkeeper Jonathan Quick (32) of the Los Angeles Kings after being struck by a shot by Steven Stamkos (not Tampa Bay Lightning Center) during the second round of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Tampa pictured), Fla. (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
Los Angeles Kings defender Drew Doughty (8) holds the center of Tampa Bay Lightning, Yanni Gourde (37), after a shot at goalkeeper Jonathan Quick (32) in the second round of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday January 14, 2020, from a rebound from Tampa, Florida (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
The Tampa Bay Lightning Center Anthony Cirelli (71) controls the puck in front of the left wing of the Los Angeles Kings, Nikolai Prokhorkin (74), during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
The Tampa Bay Lightning Center Cedric Paquette (13) defeats the left wing of the Los Angeles Kings, Nikolai Prokhorkin (74), on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the third game period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara )
Tampa Bay Lightning defender Jan Rutta (44) stops the left wing of the Los Angeles Kings, Kyle Clifford (13), during the third round of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
The right wing of the Los Angeles Kings, Dustin Brown (23), celebrates scoring against Tampa Bay Lightning during the third round of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
Tampa Bay Lightning Center Brayden Point (21) defeats the Los Angeles Kings goalkeeper, Jonathan Quick (32), during a shootout in an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
The left wing of the Los Angeles Kings, Nikolai Prokhorkin (74), defeats the goalkeeper of Tampa Bay Lightning, Andrei Vasilevskiy (88), during a shootout in an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) met after goalkeeper Jonathan Quick (32) of the Los Angeles Kings while shooting an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. The Lightning won the game 4: 3. (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)
The Tampa Bay Lightning goalkeeper, Andrei Vasilevskiy (88), stops the right wing of the Los Angeles Kings, Dustin Brown (23), during a shootout in an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara))
TAMPA, Florida – Nikita Kucherov scored late to force overtime, and Steven Stamkos scored the decisive goal in a shootout when Tampa Bay Lightning scored a 4-3 victory over the Kings on Tuesday night.
Brayden Point also defeated King’s goalie Jonathan Quick in the shootout and helped Lightning get back on their feet after a 1-2 loss to New Jersey, which prevented Tampa Bay’s winning streak in ten games on Sunday.
Stamkos and Alex Killorn also scored a goal for Lightning, who overcame the deficits of 2-0 and 3-2. Kucherov’s 18th goal of the season scored 3: 3, in the third half it remained 1:15.
Quickly stopped 35 of 38 shots for the Kings, who took the 3-2 lead when Dustin Brown scored the power play at 12:00 p.m. of the third hit.
Andrei Vasilevskiy from Tampa Bay, who had hidden the Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers in his last two starts, ended the game with 38 saves.
The three-time All-Star lost 150 minutes and 13 seconds after Jeff Carter came on at 4:18 a.m. in the starting phase. Kyle Clifford’s unsupported goal gave the Kings a 2-0 lead in less than seven minutes.
It took less than five minutes to get the flash back on. Killorn and Stamkos achieved the 2: 2 in a period of 1:19.
Quick was briefly shaken when a shot from Stamkos hit the back of the neck. The King’s goalkeeper immediately fell on the ice and the game was stopped. … Vasilevskiy has won nine starts in a row, making it the second longest of his career. He also had a series of nine games from October 9th to 30th, 2017 and won 10 in a row from February 9th to March 5th, 2019.… The Kings lost seven straight to the Blitz. The teams will meet again in Los Angeles on January 29th. Tampa Bay wants to win the two-game season for the fourth time in a row.
The kings will play in Florida on Thursday evening.