Jeff Carter scored 91 seconds in overtime to catch a three-point play after the Los Angeles Kings erased a two-goal, third-period deficit to claim a 3-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

Goalkeeper Jack Campbell made 22 saves for the Kings, who snapped a three-match losing streak despite being without veteran forward Dustin Brown (illness). They can thank Carter and Martin Frk for the positive result.

With the Kings going down 2-0 after two periods, Frk, in his first NHL game of the season, drew the Kings back into it with a pair of third-period goals.

Frk, who led the Kings AHL affiliate in scoring when promoted early Friday, put the Kings on the board 90 seconds into the frame. He ran to the front of the net and buried a perfect feed from Nikolai Prokhorkin to make it a one-goal game.

Frk tied the clash with the 84 seconds remaining in order when he returned to a similar game set by Carter. Prokhorkin collected a pair of assists.

Carter scored the winner when in place for a loose ball in the slot.

The Sharks have lost four straight games (0-3-1) and have only one win in 11 outings (1-8-2) in a free fall that sends them to the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Despite the Sharks being highlighted during much of the first half of the game, Erik Karlsson put San Jose on the board first at the 6:16 mark of the second period. Joe Thornton earned a face in the offensive zone and Karlsson had an eye-popping shot finding the mark for his first goal in 14 games.

Thornton’s assist was 1,078 in his career, leaving him a timid Adam Oates for seventh on the NHL’s all-time list.

Thornton’s first goal of the season doubled San Jose’s lead. Thornton converted a perfectly executed triple play that also included Patrick Marleau and Radim Simek to catch a 47-yard touchdown scoring drought at 11:39 of the second period.

Aaron Dell made 35 saves for the Sharks, who have been 53-27 in the third period this season.

