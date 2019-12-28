advertisement

Sacramento Kings defender De’Aaron Fox doesn’t have a serious back injury, but the club is still waiting for a verdict on a left foot injury received by forward Marvin Bagley III.

The Kings announced Friday that an MRI exam revealed no structural damage to Fox’s back. The fox is listed as day-to-day. The club also said Bagley would meet with a foot specialist on Saturday.

Both players were injured in Sacramento’s 105-104 double overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

The team said Fox was experiencing back spasms when he left less than two minutes into the game. Bagley came out in the third quarter after scoring 18 points in 20 minutes.

“Marvin will meet with a foot specialist tomorrow, so we’ll know more tomorrow,” Kings coach Luke Walton told reporters after practice Friday. “De’Aaron had an MRI this morning, and it looks good – more than just what they thought, which is return spasm, and it’s one of those things that is day-to-day. It just depends on how fast we can get it to rest. “

Both Fox and Bagley have already wasted considerable time this season. Fox split 17 games with a left foot injury while Bagley was sidelined for 22 games after fracturing his right thumb in the season opener.

Fox is averaging 17.6 points and 6.4 assists in 14 games (12 starts). Bagley is contributing 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in nine games (three starts).

The Kings (12-19) have lost five straight games entering a Saturday contest against the visiting Phoenix Suns.

